NEWS
5 People Still Missing 6 Days After Lagos Boat Mishap- LASWA
Six days after a-20 capacity passengers’ boat capsised on Lagos waterways, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), on Thursday said five people were still missing.
Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that 12 corpses had so far been found in the rescue operations.
Emmanuel said rescue efforts were still ongoing on the remaining victims.
He said combined operations of LASWA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), Marine Unit of the Nigerian Police Force SEHMU and other relevant agencies were involved in the rescue.
“Lagos State Waterways Authority commiserates with the families of those who lost their loved ones and the entire Ikorodu community on the recent boat mishap which occurred on Saturday, June 29 at about 10.00p.m.
“The authority is using this platform to restate and remind all boat operators and passengers not to flout the waterways laws, which states that there shall be no night travel.
“Furthermore, the use of life jackets is mandatory and should be worn at all times while embarking on any trip.
“We, as an authority, will continue to stay committed to ensuring safety across the entire waterways,” the LASWA chief said.
NAN reports that the boat mishap occurred mid-sea at about 11. 00p.m on Saturday, June 29, along Badore-Ijede Route with only three survivals.
The 20-capacity unmarked passengers boat with 60″Hp engine capsised after being hit by several waves enroute Egbin Jetty in Ijede, Ikorodu from a landing jetty in Badore – Ajah axis of Lagos.
LASWA’s on the spot investigation carried out revealed that the incident was caused by poor visibility on the part of the captain and non-wearing of life jackets by passengers.
