AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Assure Nigerians Of Victory Against Cameroon

The Super Eagles have assured Nigerians victory on Saturday against perennial foes and defending champions, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 tie of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The three time African champions qualified for the knockout stage after finishing as Group B runners-up following their 2-0 defeat to Madagascar in the group match on Sunday.

The team coordinator, Pascal Patrick, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports from Egypt via telephone, said the team has put behind the disappointing defeat to Madagascar and will rise to the occasion when they confront their Cameroonian counterparts this weekend.

“The team has put behind what happened against Madagascar and they have learnt from the defeat. They are working very hard to get the result against Cameroon,” he said.

On why the team is yet to register more goals despite the array of strikers in the squad, Pascal said the technical crew is working hard on the team attack and will fill in the best attackers in the encounter.

“The technical crew is seriously working on the striking force of the team and the coach will decide who will play in the attack that will give Nigeria the victory against Cameroon.”

According to him “We don’t have any injury worry ahead of the crucial tie, all the player are recuperating and hopefully they should be ready to play on Saturday, the team doctors will communicate to the coach about any player that failed the fitness test and is only the coach that can rule such players out of the encounter,” he added.

Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984, 1988 and 2000, but most painful for the Super Eagles was that agonizing penalty shoot-out loss in front of home fans at the National Stadium, Lagos on 13th February 2000.

Nigeria and Cameroon share eight African titles between them. While the Indomitable Lions have won five times (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017), Nigeria were champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013.