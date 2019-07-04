Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Assure Nigerians Of Victory Against Cameroon

Published

1 min ago

on

The Super Eagles have assured Nigerians victory on Saturday against perennial foes and defending champions, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 tie of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The three time African champions qualified for the knockout stage after finishing as Group B runners-up following their 2-0 defeat to Madagascar in the group match on Sunday.

The team coordinator, Pascal Patrick, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports from Egypt via telephone, said the team has put behind the disappointing defeat to Madagascar and will rise to the occasion when they confront their Cameroonian counterparts this weekend.

“The team has put behind what happened against Madagascar and they have learnt from the defeat. They are working very hard to get the result against Cameroon,” he said.

On why the team is yet to register more goals despite the array of strikers in the squad, Pascal said the technical crew is working hard on the team attack and will fill in the best attackers in the encounter.

“The technical crew is seriously working on the striking force of the team and the coach will decide who will play in the attack that will give Nigeria the victory against Cameroon.”

According to him “We don’t have any injury worry ahead of the crucial tie, all the player are recuperating and hopefully they should be ready to play on Saturday, the team doctors will communicate to the coach about any player that failed the fitness test and is only the coach that can rule such players out of the encounter,” he added.

Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984, 1988 and 2000, but most painful for the Super Eagles was that agonizing penalty shoot-out loss in front of home fans at the National Stadium, Lagos on 13th February 2000.

Nigeria and Cameroon share eight African titles between them. While the Indomitable Lions have won five times (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017), Nigeria were champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

BUSINESS8 mins ago

DisCos Attribute System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to...
BUSINESS9 mins ago

PMB Urges Discos To Brace Up

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja urged Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to work harder in injecting more resources and technical...
BUSINESS9 mins ago

CBN Has Provided $3.6bn For Fuel Importation For Marketers – NNPC

The chief operating officer, Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Henry Ikem-Obih, yesterday debunked claims by petroleum products marketers...
BUSINESS17 mins ago

Senate Seeks Reversal Of 35% Import Duty On Noodles

The Senate yesterday, appealed to the federal government to revert to 35% percent import duty on the importation of soap...
BUSINESS17 mins ago

Falana Seeks Lawsuit Against Foreign Banks Keeping Looted Fund

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the federal government to filed suit against foreign banks keeping...
Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC logo Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC logo
BUSINESS17 mins ago

SEC Reduces Cost, Timelines For Transmission Of Shares

Determined to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian capital market, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has further...
BUSINESS24 mins ago

Nigerian Miners Call For Fresh Investments In Mining Sector

President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, has called on state governments, World Bank, NEXIM...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: