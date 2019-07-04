Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi

Former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, Senator Dino Melaye and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman on Thursday bought governorship nomination forms for the Bayelsa and Kogi States respectively.

Alaibe is contesting in Bayelsa while Melaye and Suleiman are contestants in Kogi. The nomination form costs N20 million and expression of interest form one million naira.

Speaking with newsmen after purchasing his forms, Alaibe assured that he will address the fundamental issues responsible for youth restiveness and create an enabling environment for job creation to the youths in Bayelsa State.

He stated that he will consolidate on the fortunes of the Seriake Dickson administration assuring that he will ensure that infrastructure, education, health care and security is given critical considerations.

“We are clear as to what we want to do in terms of our objectives. As a PDP state, we want to retain Bayelsa State. As such we are going to, as governor, consolidate on the good great work that our governor, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has done so far in Bayelsa State. We are going to consolidate on his achievements, especially his work in areas of critical infrastructure in the education sector, health and other critical infrastructural projects.”

On his part, Sen Melaye said he will focus on agriculture, entertainment and tourism In the state.

“I will focus on agriculture in Kogi State. We will introduce mechanised agriculture that will ensure we yield produce three times in a year. We will revive the agriculture training institutions in the state. We will go back to the days when government was major supporter of agriculture,” he added.

While decrying the fallen standard of education in the state assured that all hope is not lost for the state.

The senator who claimed he has survived four assisination attempts and is currently facing 12 court cases with the federal government, boasted “I am a political General on the field I can’t be defeated.”

The second governorship aspirant from Kogi State, Suleiman, assured that he would tackle the crisis of salary payment in the state.

He said “The potentials in the state if properly harnessed can help the state pay the minimum wage of N30,000.”

On the decision to get a consensus candidate, he noted that it is not a light decision to make adding that after all the aspirants are known such decision can be considered.