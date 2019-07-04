Connect with us
Kaduna Assembly Inaugurates Principal Officers, Confirms Commissioners

Published

1 min ago

on

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has on Thursday announced the names of its principle officers of the 6th assembly.

The sitting which was presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali announced the names of its principal officers of the 6th assembly.

Alhaji Haruna Inuwa (Doka Gabasawa constituency)returned as the Majority Leader, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi (Lere East) as Chief whip, Alhaji Shehu Yunusa (Kubau constituency) as the Deputy Majority leader, and Alhaji  Salisu Isah (Magajin Gari) Deputy  Chief whip, all from the ruling All Progressive  Congress (APC)

While from the People Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Emmanuel Kantiok the Minority Leader (Zonkwa Constituency), Mr Samuel Ubankato to serve as the Minority Whip, Mrs Comfort Amwe Deputy Minority Leader (Sanga), and Mr Morondia Tanko Deputy Minority whip (Kagarko).

Meanwhile the house also confirmed the appointment of eleven Commissioners.

This followed the submission of names of the Nominees by the state Governor Malam Nasiru El-Rufai to the house on Wednesday.

Those Confirmed include Idris Nyam, to serve as commissioner of business Innovation and technology, Shehu Muhammad Makarfi, Commissioner of Education, Ibrahim Garba, Commissioner Environment and Natural Resources.

Professor Kabiru Mato as Commissioner of Sport Development and Balaraba Aliyu, Commissioner of public works and Infrastructure. Samuel  Aruwan, Commissioner Internal Security and Home affairs, Mrs Fausat Adebola Ibikunle, Commissioner  of Housing and Urban Development.

Others include. Alhaji Muhammad Bashir, Commissioner Finance, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba Commissioner Women Services and Social Development and Aisha Dikko Commissioner for Justice.

The Commissioner for Education Muhamad Shehu while answering questions during the screening exercise said public schools are supposed to be the best because the teachers are entitled to good salaries, gratuities and pension but they are not doing well because of lack of supervision.

The Speaker Alhaji Shagali urged the incoming Commissioner of education to look into the issue of underage rape which occurs in most public schools.

The Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources Ibrahim Garba said most areas in Kaduna have grown without a standard planning layout which normally leads to flooding, this he said he will ensure the layout is standardized.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of public works and infrastructure said she will focus on consolidated projects which is up to 70 percent incomplete when done will make Kaduna great.

The House Adjourned it’s sitting to resume on 23rd July 2019.

