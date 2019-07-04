FOOTBALL
Man City Confirm Club-Record €70M Rodri Signing
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record transfer fee of €70 million (£63m/$79m).
City triggered the buy-out clause in the 23-year-old’s Atleti contract after convincing him to move to the Etihad Stadium.
The Spain international has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.
City identified Rodri as their No.1 target for the deep-lying midfield role towards the end of last season, and had been confident of wrapping up his signature as far back as April.
The midfielder had second thoughts about his future in June as Atleti made efforts to sign him to a new contract, while Bayern Munich also made a serious attempt to bring him to Bavaria.
Rodri Lionel Messi Atletico Madrid Barcelona 2018-19
But the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola played a key part in his decision making, and the two men talked at length just before Rodri communicated his decision to Atleti boss Diego Simeone.
The capture of Rodri brings City’s long and troubled search for a defensive midfielder to an end.
The Blues failed in their attempt to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2018, before a move for Jorginho fell through despite agreeing personal terms with the player and a transfer fee with Napoli.
The Italian club later refused to sell to City, insisting he go to Chelsea as part of the deal that took Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge.
City also saw a move for Ajax’s Frenkie De Jong hijacked by a last-minute, big-money intervention from Barcelona.
But sources close to Guardiola’s coaching staff insist they are delighted to get their hands on Rodri, who has long been seen as Spain’s successor to Barcelona lynchpin Sergio Busquets.
MOST READ
Russia Submersible Fire ‘Was In Battery Compartment’
Russia says the main cause of the deadly incident on board a submersible which killed 14 crew on Monday was...
Aiteo Earmarks $5bn To Increase Crude Production, Targets 250,000b/d
Nigerian energy giant, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, yesterday, announced plans to inject over $5 billion investments in its...
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
There is palpable tension in the chamber of the House of Representatives as the factional minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda without...
Sokoto Youths Set 9-Point Agenda, Demand Inclusion In Governance
A coalition of youth groups seeking for viable progressive developments in Sokoto state has proffered nine- point agenda to pursue...
DisCos Attributes System Collapses To TCN’s Unprotected Equipment
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) have attributed the continuous system collapses being recorded on the national grid to...
BMW, Daimler To Team Up On Automated Driving
Some 1,200 developers at BMW and Daimler will team up to develop automated driving technology. The companies, Germany’s two biggest...
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
Members of the forum of President Muhammadu Buhari Support Organization (BSO) have endorsed the candidature of Arc. Waziri Bulama for...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- NEWS9 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS10 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS23 hours ago
Atiku Condemns Sen. Abbo’s Alleged Assault
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda
- NEWS16 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
- NEWS22 hours ago
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein: The Dubai Royal ‘Hiding In London’