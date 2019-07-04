Nigeria Employers Consultative Association Confirms Death Of President

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) on Thursday confirmed that its President and Chairman of Council, Dr Muhammed Yinusa, is dead.

NECA’s Media Officer, Mr Seun Amigun, said in a statement that Yinusa died on July 3 and would be buried on Thursday according to Islamic rites at 3.00p.m. at Lekki Vaults and Gardens, Lagos.

It was reported that Yinusa was NECA’s representative on the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Board until his death.

He was also the Chief Executive Officer, DN Tyre and Rubber Plc., Chairman of Pamol Nig. Ltd., and Chairman, Vono Products Plc.

He was a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA).

Yinusa was an alumnus of the Lagos Business School. He also attended strategic management and leadership programmes at Cranfield University and Oxford University both in the UK, as well as the Havard Business School, U.S.

He belonged to several professional and business associations, was a past member of the Lagos Business School Advisory Board and Co-Chair of the Lagos State Economic Summit. (NAN)