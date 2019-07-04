NSCDC Personnel Set To Undergo Psychological Test In Kaduna

Over 1900 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), comprising officers and men are mobilized for Psychological Assessment test slated to hold in Kaduna from July 8, 2019.

The exercise which is in compliance with this year’s April directive of the NSCDC Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, is scheduled to hold in three centres across the state.

According to the State Commandant, Modu Bunu, personnel in Area ‘A’ with State Headquarters would converge at Prisons Staff College, Kaduna, while Area ‘B’ Headquarters would serve as venue for those posted in Zaria and environs.

Other remaining personnel from Area ‘C’ are expected to undergo their psychological screening at the Kafanchan Area ‘C’ Command office.

The psychological screening is expected to be conducted by a team of experts from the Bahavioural Forensic Unit of the corps is headed by a Forensic and correctional Psychologist, DSC Tersoo Shaapera.

It is aimed at ascertaining emotional and Psychological profiles of personnel, identify bahavioural tendencies and competencies for professional success, understand individual personnel’s symptoms in the context of overall functioning and identifying areas of psycho-social needs for appropriate intervention programme.

Other objectives include undertake formulation of the overall picture of the presenting problem, determine appropriate interventions to promote the well-being of the individual personnel and system as well as build capacity of officers and men in studying and interpreting human behaviours as the panacea for professional success.

Commenting in a sensitization manual released by Head of Behavioural Forensic Unit/leader of the team, DSC Shaapera explained that the goal of the exercise is to establish Forensic Psychological Database for the corps.

As a paramilitary establishment, this is the first time such a screening would be carried out in the corps and it would be performed periodically on the personnel to ascertain their psychological status.