NEWS
NSCDC Personnel Set To Undergo Psychological Test In Kaduna
Over 1900 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), comprising officers and men are mobilized for Psychological Assessment test slated to hold in Kaduna from July 8, 2019.
The exercise which is in compliance with this year’s April directive of the NSCDC Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, is scheduled to hold in three centres across the state.
According to the State Commandant, Modu Bunu, personnel in Area ‘A’ with State Headquarters would converge at Prisons Staff College, Kaduna, while Area ‘B’ Headquarters would serve as venue for those posted in Zaria and environs.
Other remaining personnel from Area ‘C’ are expected to undergo their psychological screening at the Kafanchan Area ‘C’ Command office.
The psychological screening is expected to be conducted by a team of experts from the Bahavioural Forensic Unit of the corps is headed by a Forensic and correctional Psychologist, DSC Tersoo Shaapera.
It is aimed at ascertaining emotional and Psychological profiles of personnel, identify bahavioural tendencies and competencies for professional success, understand individual personnel’s symptoms in the context of overall functioning and identifying areas of psycho-social needs for appropriate intervention programme.
Other objectives include undertake formulation of the overall picture of the presenting problem, determine appropriate interventions to promote the well-being of the individual personnel and system as well as build capacity of officers and men in studying and interpreting human behaviours as the panacea for professional success.
Commenting in a sensitization manual released by Head of Behavioural Forensic Unit/leader of the team, DSC Shaapera explained that the goal of the exercise is to establish Forensic Psychological Database for the corps.
As a paramilitary establishment, this is the first time such a screening would be carried out in the corps and it would be performed periodically on the personnel to ascertain their psychological status.
MOST READ
NSCDC Personnel Set To Undergo Psychological Test In Kaduna
Over 1900 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), comprising officers and men are mobilized for Psychological...
Ogun Hosts Over 100 Service Providers At Grand Event Exhibition
No fewer than 100 event service providers, drawn from across the six South West states will be participating at the...
Court Admits Forensic Reports Against Danish Accused Of Murdering Wife, Daughter
Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere has admitted five forensic reports made by a...
Senator Orji Chides SERAP Over Alleged Defamation
The Senator representing Abia Central and the immediate past governor of Abia state, Theodore Orji, has upbraided the Socio-Economic Right...
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
Former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, Senator Dino Melaye and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman on...
Ayade’s industrialization policy a model for African leaders – UNIDO
The United Nations Industrial Development Organistion (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigerian regional office, Dr. Jean Bakole, has described...
CFAN, Sterling Bank Float N400m Scheme To Fight Hunger
The National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN), says it has initiated a N400m micro-credit scheme aimed at fighting poverty...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Princess Haya, Wife Of Dubai’s Ruler, Seeks Refuge In London
- NEWS17 hours ago
Osun Gov’ship: As Oyetola, Adeleke Know Fate Tomorrow
- NEWS7 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS16 hours ago
DSP Omo-Agege Appoints 5 Advisers From Delta
- NEWS23 hours ago
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
- NEWS16 hours ago
Gombe, 5 Others To Get $100m USAID Grant
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Miyetti Allah Backs Suspension Of Ruga Settlements Policy
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Rejects More 17 Bills, Assents 9 Others