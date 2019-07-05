20 Years Without Our Bappa

Twenty years ago, I was preparing to round up my ‘O’ levels and start my International Baccalaureate (IB) at the British School of Lome (BSL) in Togo; I was looking forward to impressing my father with my results when I suddenly learnt that he had passed away.

On the evening of Monday 5th July, 1999; I was watching TV in the sitting room downstairs at our house in Abuja. It was nearly time for Magrib prayers, so I thought my father would come downstairs so we could pray together. Much to my surprise, the time for the Magrib prayer had passed and I was yet to see him or hear him call me. Finally, decided to go check up on him upstairs when I found out he had already prayed without me. So I asked him “How come you didn’t call me”, then he replied (in Fulfulde) “Modibbo, I just have a slight stomach ache so I decided to pray alone”. Eventually I went back downstairs, said my prayers and continued watching television.

About 30 minutes later, I heard my parents coming downstairs in a very calm manner on their way out. My mother confirmed to me that they were on their way to the hospital because my father was not feeling too well. I wished him good health and off they went.

About 2 hours later, my mother returned home alone and I could not help but notice her eyes were red and puffy. Before she could utter any words, I had a feeling that something terrible had happened to my father. The minute she saw me, she cried harder. All that time I was just staring and unable to react because I was still clueless about what had happened. As I came closer to hug her she said to me “Modibbo your father is no more” (in Fulfulde). Time suddenly stopped. All sorts of thoughts started to come to my mind. Was this even true? If so, then what would happen to our family? How would we survive without a father? How would our mothers take care of myself and my seven siblings?

Fast-forward 20 years later; I would like to share my siblings’ account of their lives without a father.

Zainab says

“Early in my career as a Public Health Practitioner I saw first hand the impact my father had in the health sector. I was in a PHC facility in Birnin Yero in the Kaduna team leading the committee meeting with the key stakeholders there. I introduced myself and went ahead with the agenda on the day. Afterwards, I was approached by a member of the committee enquiring if I was my father’s daughter which I confirmed. He looked away, far into the distance like he was recalling something, his eyes filled with tears. He told me that he wouldn’t have had a leg if it wasn’t for my father. I was so excited, I was thinking oh my God he knows my father! I asked him how he knew him. He said he had never met him but the fact that he brought the hospital to his community meant that he was able to salvage his leg.

The older I got the more I realised the effect of his death. I needed him during different stages of my life especially when I graduated from college, when I finished my NYSC, when I got engaged/married and when I had my children but Alhamdulillah, my mother and my older brother played that role to the best of their abilities.

Today I am sure my father will be proud to know that I am a fashion entrepreneur and have followed in his footsteps as someone who always advocated for entrepreneurship. He has motivated me to introduce initiatives that impact people’s lives mentoring younger fashion enthusiasts to help them develop their respective careers. I am forever grateful to him and May Allah (SWT) grant him Aljanna Firduas”

Maryam says

“It’s been 20 years without my father and even though I hardly have any memories of him I still miss him every day. I always find myself wishing he was here to guide me in so many aspects of my life. I wish he could have been in our lives a bit longer just so that we could learn from his good ways and also share with people our stories with him.

Nonetheless Alhamdulillah, in the short life my father lived he was able to affect and change so many lives in a positive manner. So many people still talk about how they’re yet to meet a man as honourable as him and I’m glad there are only good stories and memories about him. Sometime last year, I met a gentleman in my office who had come in to complain about an issue. I helped him solve his complaint, he thanked me and then asked what my name was. When I introduced myself, he went silent for a few seconds and then asked if I was the late Salihijo’s daughter. When I told him that I was, he smiled and shook his head. He then went on to tell me that my father was the man who gave him his first job in the late 80s even without knowing who he was. He told me that job had opened so many doors for him and also made him the man he is today. He pleaded with me to please continue to pray for my father and also try to be as good as he was because we owed him.

Through guidance of Allah SWT we have been fared well because of all the thought my father put into taking care of us before he left this world. I’ve been able to finish my primary school, secondary school, got a BSc and went on to get an MSc all with really good results. My siblings and I pray that we have made him proud, and every day we also pray that Aljanna Firdaus is his final abode and may we be able to be half the person he was because he was an incredible man”

Habib says

“20 years on, I actually remember the days after my father passed away quite vividly. I was on the verge of turning 6 and recall being in Abuja. It was the summer holiday before primary school and I had just gotten into the usual routine of waking up incredibly early to watch cartoons in the living room but it was different this time around. There were people in the living room at 7am. It wasn’t unusual for Bappa to have a lot of guests around but all that was running through my mind at the time was “what could they possibly be doing here this early?” After several peeks from behind the door, I saw my mothers in the far corner of the room and decided to go sit with them. At the time, I didn’t realize or understand what had happened. I even got excited at the mention of going back to Kaduna that day as it meant I could play football with friends.

The strange thing is however, I have very few memories of him. Even stranger, I don’t remember the exact moment in time I realized I was growing up without a father. It had become my norm. What I do remember though, is people that have stayed in touch with the family and strangers alike share the same memories of him. He was a selfless, humble gentleman that touched and changed the lives of many around him, a loving family person and an incredibly hard-working professional. That last part even earned him the nicknames Duracell and UPS amongst his peers! It doesn’t seem so far-fetched then that I grew up with Bappa as my inspiration and role model, with my life revolving around emulating his successes. To be honest, it hasn’t been the easiest journey these last 20 years but Bappa left a lasting impression on our minds and we were blessed with incredibly strong and supporting mothers so Alhamdulillah, we are where we are today. Allah ya fu Bappa, hautu’en nder Aljanna Firdauis. Ameen”

Sadiq says

“It felt pretty normal growing up without Bappa because I never really knew what having him around was like. I never really thought about how things would’ve panned out if he were still here. Later on in life, as I yearned for a father figure to guide me on how to navigate through life, I started asking more about his character; personal and work life. With all the pieces I gathered, I built an image of him in my mind and since then I have tried to live up to the man he was.

As a kid, I would always hear a lot about how generous he was and how he always strived for the best and to be the best. Hearing about how he excelled in school and in his work life, with a lot stacked against him is constant motivation to do better. It has not been the easiest ride, but having a great family structure behind us, built by him, made life amazing regardless. Alhamdulillah. Allah yafu Bappa”

Asmau says

“I didn’t know it was possible to miss someone you don’t really have a memory of but I miss Bappa everyday. Despite having very few personal memories of him, it has been comforting growing up and hearing all these amazing stories about him from people who had the pleasure of knowing him. The impact he had on people’s lives and the difference he made is a personality trait of his I always pray to have.

I always think of how life could’ve been with him, but Alhamdulillah we’re a united family with constant support for one another. I pray we all continue to make him proud and wear his name with pride. I hope Allah continues to give us the heart and wisdom to continue to impact people’s lives just like he did”

Fatima says

It was the 5th of July 1999, I was a year and a couple of months old when I lost my father. Growing up, I struggled with the fact that I did not have a present father figure especially in times when I needed him most. It’s still hard sometimes not having him around, not having any memories to fall back to when the emotions get a bit too much, not having a father to celebrate milestones in my life with but most importantly not having his advice and guidance to rely on.

Up until 2017, it never occurred to me that I had never heard Bappa’s voice till my mother sent me a video of him speaking. Times like that are when I miss him most. But the stories that stuck were the funny ones and ones that were constantly reiterated about how much of a hard worker and disciplinarian Bappa was. My father was a man like no other, he was such an accomplished, kind hearted and generous man. And I’m not only saying that because I am his daughter but because i have come across complete strangers who have nothing but good to say about him and never fail to relay the ways in which he had helped them. He lived a life of service and left behind a legacy that is difficult to emulate.

I know what my father expects of me through the words of my mother and siblings and hearing this encourages me to be a better human being, not wanting to risk misrepresenting the “Salihijo” name. As he always used to say, “You can attain success by accident but you cannot sustain it by accident”. I endeavored to achieve the best results all through my education. Since graduating, I have almost completed my NYSC and have now gone into entrepreneurship. On days I feel like giving up, I always repeat my father’s words and I feel motivated to do way better than I was doing.

Alhamdulillah, with the mercy and guidance of Allah SWT, we all live a fulfilled life, attended the best schools and are all happy and succeeding. May Allah SWT continue to forgive him, and May He grant him with the highest ranks of Jannah.”

Hafsah says

“My father passed away 20 years ago. Being the last born, I was only 10 months old at the time, so I never had the opportunity to know him personally. However, because of the legacy he left behind, I have gotten to know him through people’s eyes. I can say that I am extremely proud to be his daughter, because everyone always has a good thing to say about him.

Growing up, it was always difficult to deal with his absence. Even the little things mattered. It was hard hearing my friends talk about their amazing fathers. I always felt weird celebrating Father’s Day or even writing about our parents in English class because I do not have any memories of him. I always struggled because I felt a bit different compared to the other kids in school. I can remember sharing this concern with my mother. It was our turn in class to present a short play for our parents/family at assembly. I can remember telling my mother that it felt weird seeing my friends’ parents (both mum and dad) attend, while I only had her. She explained to me that everything happens for a reason and that I always had her and all my siblings to rely on. She also told me how much of a kind hearted man my father was. My mother has always been both the father and mother figure in my life. Without her or my siblings, I would have never survived some challenges I have faced and I truly appreciate each of them.

As I got older, I got more used to the idea of living life without a father. It has always been my goal to keep up with his legacy and every decision I make concerning my life revolves around this. How do I make my father proud? How do I keep up with his legacy? How do I make an impact on other people’s lives just as he has?

Attending University has been a very challenging experience, I started to lose that feeling that motivated me to keep going. I remember watching a video of him in my second year, where he talked about enhancing productivity of employees in the workplace, amongst other things. It felt special to see such a video because I had been studying that particular topic for my exams that year, which was a huge coincidence. I got back that motivation I had because of that video and that is how much of an impact Bappa has on me without even being around. And Alhamdulillah, I have successfully completed my degree this year and will be graduating soon In Shaa Allah.

I constantly remind myself of how lucky I am today because I was still able to get the best education, while attending good schools all because of him and the support of my family, Alhamdulillah. So even though my father has not been around, I know he has always been part of the reasons why I challenge myself so much to achieve the best. May Allah forgive him and grant him Aljanna Firdaus. Ameen Ameen”

Having shared my siblings’ journey in the last 20 years, as the eldest brother one would think I had many more memories of him than they did. But the truth is, i only started knowing him a few years before he passed. Prior to that, I was too young to understand where he was coming from, so I spent most of my younger days almost tip toeing around him because I was afraid he would correct me; as a child I was a handful to say the least. But as I grew older, I realised that all he was trying to do was always set me on the right path and that was when i appreciated him the most. I also wish I had more memories but I cherish the few moments I shared with him and I have learnt so much from those memories which i try to apply today in my everyday life. I have tried to raise my 2 daughters the way he raised us, supporting them through the best education they can have just the same way we were all lucky to have from our father’s legacy. In my everyday life, I have made an extra effort to impact people’s lives just the way he did.Over 10 years ago, I co-founded an NGO that provides water to vulnerable areas within Nigeria and in 2018 I co-founded another NGO that aims to provide education for out of school children. Both NGOs were as a result of the inspiration I got from the exceptional short life my late father lived.

Today I am sure Bappa would be proud of all of us and our journeys without him over the last 20 years. We have all managed to acquire good education and some of us are raising our children based on his guidance, inspiration and legacy which we pray will carry on for more generations to come. We continue to be thankful to Bappa for laying the foundation for us to build on as he has honestly lived the best life any human being could possibly wish for. We miss you Bappaand may Aljanna Firdaus be your final abode.