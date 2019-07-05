ARTS
#ALitFest19: Abuja Literary and Arts Festival 2.0 To Hold July 11-13
As the second edition of Abuja Literary and Arts Festival (ALitFest) organized by Abuja Literary Society (ALS) draws closer, many activities are lined up for the 3-day event.
Having held its hugely successful inaugural festival in early July 2018 as a celebration of the Society’s twentieth anniversary, ALitFest19 promises to be even more fun and educating this year.
Themed “Arts and Social Consciousness, ”ALitFest19 is aimed at introducing and encouraging discussions surrounding different aspects of the society thereby interrogating role of art in the shaping of societal narratives. The festival is slated to run from July 11-13 at the Abuja Exhibition Pavilion, Garki Area 10.
Parts of the activities of last year were retained such as: The Grand Slam competition (with a cash prize of N200, 000), a Film Screening (4th Republic), Children Creativity Workshop, Hike and Dance Aerobics and Art Exhibition by I Can Draw Africa.
Other activities include a 4-day Prose Writing Workshop facilitated by the IWP Lines and Space Program. It will run from 8th to 11th of July. The workshop will be facilitated by four renowned writers and creative writing tutors in the names of: Tom Sleigh, January Gill O’Neil, Christopher Merrill, and Emily Raboteau. Successful graduates from the workshop will feature in an anthology on gender and ideational conflicts in Nigeria, and continue with its panel discussions.
The 2019 edition of the Abuja Literary and Arts Festival #ALitFest19 has a sophisticated line-up cutting across various Industries. Individuals who have used and are using their works to comment on or influence social narratives such as Toni Kan, Dapo Olorunyomi, Chika Oduah, Segun Adeniyi, Ayodele Olofintuade, Chuma Nwokolo, Chris Ngwodo, Abdulkareem Baba Aminu , Editi Effiong, T. J. Benson, Eketi Edima Ette, Osasu Igbinedion, Tunde Leye, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Esther Mirembe are some of the guests in the line-up.
The festival promises to identify several aspects of contemporary social concepts and how literature and art interact or counteract such concepts. Panel topics include: Satire, Advocacy and Civic Engagement; Political Reportage, Press Freedom and Responsibility; Art and Activism – Environmental degradation and Nigeria’s Theaters of War; 21st Century Nigerian Man – Navigating Success through today’s Gender Expectations; #NigeriaToo – Sexual Harassment in Nigeria’s Public and Private Spaces, Conflicts, Resentments and Historical Narratives; and lots more.
Musical performances by Abuja’s foremost rock band The Isomers and Abuja-based artist, Jarrell Ebuka will mark the opening ceremony followed by spoken word performances by various poets.
With a film screening as well as a re-enactment of Zulu Sofola’s play – Wedlock of the gods – a festival bar, dance aerobics and yoga, as well as a poetry grand slam with pricey cash prizes on the agenda, and a festival after party is in the works to mark a successful end, ALitFest19 plans to live up to its name and pledges to illuminate the mind, exalt the soul, exercise the body and of course, provide the society with a chance to exhale, relax and enjoy some of the simple things of life.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),...
President Buhari To Attend AU Summit In Niger Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Saturday for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the African Union (AU) Summit, scheduled...
Gombe Will Go Ahead With RUGA Scheme – Gov. Yahaya
Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed reservation over the suspension of the Ruga settlement scheme by the Federal...
WSICE Celebrates Decade Of Promoting Humanist Principles
The Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) will celebrate a decade of promoting humanist principles, embodied in the works and...
Northern Elders To Meet Govs, Others Over RUGA
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said it will meet with the Northern Governors forum and the Coalition of Northern...
Remodeled 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata To Make Debut In Nigeria
The remodeled 8th generation Hyundai Sonata will soon make Nigeria debut, having undergone remarkable makeover that incorporates Hyundai’s third generation...
Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of $40m Worth Of Jewelries Belonging To Diezani
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday ordered the interim forfeiture of some expensive jewelries...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute11 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS21 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS6 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- NEWS21 hours ago
Anxiety Grips Osun Residents As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Friday
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- NEWS20 hours ago
Kaduna Assembly Inaugurates Principal Officers, Confirms Commissioners