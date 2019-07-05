ENTERTAINMENT
Author Unveils Book On Holy Spirit
Author, Pastor Mercy Ogba, says the world needs to focus more on the Holy Spirit and His fruits rather than the gifts of the spirit, which many Christians seem obsessed with.
Ogba made this known at the launch of her debut publication, The Holy Spirit: In Your Day To Day Activities, in Abuja, recently.
The eight chapters, 70 pages book, written in two days during a 50-day fasting session, as directed by the Holy Spirit a year ago, aims at encouraging Christians to relate more with the Spirit, one of the most talked about but least understood person of the Trinity – three persons in God, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.
“The Holy Spirit was sent into the world to be our aid, but many people don’t have time to relate with the Spirit, who is always willing to speak and direct those who call upon him,” she laments.
Ogba, who spoke about the importance of gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit, stressed their relevance, and why Christians should focus on the latter than the former.
“We need the gifts of the Holy Spirit, speaking in tongues, prophecy, healing and others to carry out our work here on earth; but to make heaven, we need the fruits of the Holy Spirit.
Clarifying more on the need for Christians to strive more for the fruits of the Spirit over the gifts, Pastor Ayau, the book reviewer, noted that the gifts of the Spirit end on earth, and have no place in heaven. “Many are working under the gifts of the Holy Spirit but do not make heaven. Matthew 7: 20-22 says, “Men of God said, “Lord, we cast out demons, we prophesied, and did great wonders in your name.” But the Lord replied, “I never knew you.” Matthew 7: 20 also states, “By their fruits, you shall know them.” Not by their gifts. These fruits include – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”
To get the most out of the book, Ogba highlights the deliberately slim volume to encourage quick reading. “Although small, the book holds profound messages, as I continuously learn something whenever I read it, or hear people talk about it.”
Commending the book, chairman of the occasion, Mr Ogba, pronounced it an evangelisation tool for friends, family members and colleagues.
To attract atheists and lukewarm Christian readers, Ogba advised Christians to take the first step by gifting them the books, backing that action up with prayers.
“The Holy Spirit will prompt them to read it. People need the Spirit to achieve their purpose of creation. This book is meant to help people begin to ask the Spirit for revelation of their creation; why they are living while others have passed away. Lots of people have missed their purpose of living without the Spirit.”
To those who believe they have achieved their life’s purpose, and are doing just fine without the Holy Spirit, Ogba expressed optimism of their realisation that they don’t have everything, but “with the Spirit, one has everything.”
