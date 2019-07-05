Gbajiabiamila Assures Of Speedy Passage Of PIGB

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajiabiamila, has given the assurance that the 9th National Assembly would give priority to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) in order to consolidate and reposition the oil and gas industry for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila made this commitment during a visit by the outgoing group managing director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to introduce the incoming GMD, Mr. Mele Kyari, to the Speaker.

Gbajiabiamila pledged to get the national assembly to work further on the bill to give it a speedy passage while commending Baru for stabilising the oil and gas industry during his tenure as group managing director of the NNPC.

“I thank you for working harmoniously with us, there were no fuel shortages, the usual scandals associated with the oil industry were absent throughout your tenure,” Gbajabiamila said.

He affirmed the readiness of the 9th National Assembly to sustain the existing cordial relationship with NNPC adding that “as long as oil and gas remains the mainstay of the economy, we must get the industry right.”

On the incoming GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, the Speaker described him as a highly- respected industry professional whose reputation precedes his name, saying, “I have no doubt based on what I have heard, that you will definitely make it.”

Speaking earlier, group managing director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, congratulated the Speaker on his election, describing him as the best person to take the House of Representatives to the next level.

He said NNPC, even after his tenure, would remain focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people and also sustain constructive engagement with the national assembly and other critical stakeholders.