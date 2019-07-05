BUSINESS
Gbajiabiamila Assures Of Speedy Passage Of PIGB
Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajiabiamila, has given the assurance that the 9th National Assembly would give priority to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) in order to consolidate and reposition the oil and gas industry for the benefit of all Nigerians.
Gbajabiamila made this commitment during a visit by the outgoing group managing director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to introduce the incoming GMD, Mr. Mele Kyari, to the Speaker.
Gbajiabiamila pledged to get the national assembly to work further on the bill to give it a speedy passage while commending Baru for stabilising the oil and gas industry during his tenure as group managing director of the NNPC.
“I thank you for working harmoniously with us, there were no fuel shortages, the usual scandals associated with the oil industry were absent throughout your tenure,” Gbajabiamila said.
He affirmed the readiness of the 9th National Assembly to sustain the existing cordial relationship with NNPC adding that “as long as oil and gas remains the mainstay of the economy, we must get the industry right.”
On the incoming GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, the Speaker described him as a highly- respected industry professional whose reputation precedes his name, saying, “I have no doubt based on what I have heard, that you will definitely make it.”
Speaking earlier, group managing director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, congratulated the Speaker on his election, describing him as the best person to take the House of Representatives to the next level.
He said NNPC, even after his tenure, would remain focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people and also sustain constructive engagement with the national assembly and other critical stakeholders.
MOST READ
Indigo Wins ‘Outstanding PR Agency of the Year’ Award
Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and event management consultancy firm has once again emerged as the...
There Is No Shortcut To Wealth, Fame, Magu Warns Youths
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
Many Feared Dead, 30 Vehicles Burnt As Pipeline Explode In Lagos
Many people are feared killed from an oil pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Ijegun,...
Senate Mulls Compulsory Health Insurance Package By Employers
The Senate yesterday directed the Federal Ministry of Health to put in place policies that would compel employers of labour...
Obaseki Okays N100m For 40 Entrepreneurs In Edo
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2billion credit...
5 People Still Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap – LASWA
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), yesterday said five people were still missing six days after a-20 capacity passengers’ boat...
Alaibe, Melaye, Suleiman Pick Guber Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
Former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, Senator Dino Melaye and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman yesterday bought...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS13 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS10 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS14 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- POLITICS17 hours ago
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
- NEWS18 hours ago
Police Beefs Up Security In Osun Ahead Of Governorship Election Judgement
- NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Assembly Inaugurates Principal Officers, Confirms Commissioners