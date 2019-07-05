WORLD
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack In North Lebanon
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in north Lebanon in June, which killed two policemen and two army soldiers, the group’s weekly al Nabaa newspaper reported.
The newspaper in its issue published late Thursday said that the man who attacked the Lebanese army in Lebanon’s port city of Tripoli was “one of the soldiers” of the Islamic State militia.
The newspaper, citing a security source, did not give details of the attack.
Abdel-Rahman Mabsout, believed to be a Sunni extremist, tossed a hand grenade at a police patrol on June 3, killing two policemen, and then clashed with soldiers before detonating his explosive belt and killing himself.
The incident has been condemned by Lebanese officials.
Mabsout fought with Islamic State in Syria, according to a security source in Tripoli.
He was arrested by Lebanese security forces on terrorism charges in 2016 and was released from Roumieh Central Prison in late 2017.
In a video circulated on social media reportedly recorded by Mabsout before he went on the killing spree, he urged people “to fear God”.
MOST READ
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack In North Lebanon
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in north Lebanon in June, which killed two policemen and two army soldiers,...
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
The Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election Gov Adeboyega Oyetola of...
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election. This...
We’re Winning War Against Kidnapping, Banditry – Security Chiefs
Nigeria’s security chiefs have given themselves thumbs-up in the ongoing armed forces and the police war against kidnapping, banditry, armed...
We Spend N4m On Each Petition – ICPC
In its anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it spends an average of...
Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault
In recent times, many so-called ‘men of God’ have found themselves entangled in sexual assault allegations that subjected them to...
Osun Gov Poll: Anxiety As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Today
Fear has gripped residents of Osun State, especially those in the camps of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute5 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS23 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS16 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS19 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- NEWS20 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- POLITICS23 hours ago
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
- NEWS49 mins ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola