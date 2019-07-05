Osun Gov Poll: Anxiety As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Today

Fear has gripped residents of Osun State, especially those in the camps of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of today’s Supreme Court judgement on the last governorship election won by the APC candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The apex court will deliver the judgement in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, challenged the victory of the APC and Oyetola at the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

On March 22, 2019, the tribunal declared Adeleke as the winner of the election, but the judgment was upturned by the Appeal Court on May 9, 2019.

Since the decision of the apex court is the final on the matter, the two political parties despite court representations have embarked on prayers from various quarters for the judgement to be in their favour.

The two camps have, however, affirmed their confidence in the judiciary and are also optimistic that they will carry the day.

The South West zonal secretary of the PDP, Rev Bunni Jenyo, said yesterday that the evidence on ground proved that Adeleke won the election.

Jenyo said that the PDP does not believe in technicality but reality, adding that he has confidence in the judiciary and that the judgement would favour his party.

The director of Publicity, Research and Strategy of the APC in Osun, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, countered that Oyetola won the election legitimately, adding that the judiciary would today, give credence to his assertion.

He noted that the judgement of the Court of Appeal that upturned the verdict of the tribunal was a clear indication that judgement would go their way today.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye, has called for calm among the people, saying that the residents should see themselves as one and unite to move the state forward.

Owoeye warned that violence cannot change the judgement delivered while whosoever allows himself to be used to cause trouble would face the wrath of the law.

The state police command said that security had been beefed up across Osun to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of the judgment.

The command’s spokesperson, Folashade Odoro, told newsmen that the police were fully prepared for the outcome of the apex court verdict

Odoro said: “Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state. We will, however, want to urge the people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation.”

Police patrol vehicles loaded with men and officers were seen patrolling the major streets of Osogbo, the state capital yesterday.