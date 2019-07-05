Wild Jubilation In Osun As Supreme Court Affirms Oyetola’s Election  

Wild jubilation erupted in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters in Osun yesterday following the dismissal of the Appeal filled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke by the Supreme Court.

Major streets in the state capital were besieged by residents who rolled our drums to celebrate the victory.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day in Abuja affirmed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the duly elected governor of the State.

The Supreme Court, in a majority decision of five-to-two, read by Justice Olabode Rodes-Vivour, held that the failure of a member of the election tribunal, Justice Peter Obiora to sit on February 6, 2019 rendered the entire proceedings and the judgment given by the tribunal a nullity.

The apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal which nullified the March 22 judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal.

The Supreme Court in a split judgement of Five to Two (5-2) on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgement delivered by the tribunal was a nullity.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in a white apparel went round the state capital in motor cade of no fewer than 70 vehicles to appreciate God and the people of Osun.

The governor who took off from the governor’s house with chieftains of APC was acknowledged by residence as the procession moved through government house to Okefia through the popular Olaiya junction to the old garage as the movement moved round the state capital.

Speaking to newsmen at the popular Olaiya market, Oyetola expressed happiness at the outcome of the judgment describing it as validating the will of the people of Osun as expressed by the people of the state on 22nd and 27th of September, 2018.

He appreciated the people of Osun particularly women for their support for his administration and promised not to fail them.

Oyetola reiterated his commitment to inclusive government and assured the people that he would fulfil all his electoral promises.

Commenting on the development, APC Osun director of Communication, Research and Strategy Barrister Kunle Oyatomi said in a statement that Osun people have had their prayers and request granted.

His words: “That Gboyega Oyetola, who won last September’s governorship election, should be so confirmed by the Supreme Court.

“God has used the highest legal authority of the Land to proclaim the truth that Oyetola lawfully won. And that is historic!!!”

“Our fears for the calamity that might have befallen the state of Osun, if the PDP had been declared winner, have now been assuaged. We are overjoyed for this amazing Grace!!”, Barr Oyatomi exclaimed.

Osun APC declared that, “Those who had wished for a different outcome have a lesson to learn here, that there is a natural limit to which you can stretch evil.

“It was this limit the PDP got in their attempt to stage a miraculous upset at last September’s election. And subsequent efforts to spin the law at the Tribunal unraveled in the Court of Appeal and finally died at the Supreme Court today.

“The details are now history” the APC said, adding that, “for good measure, this is not simply a victory for the party alone; it is a victory for the good people of the state of Osun.”

The APC continued, “Providence has by this verdict, put a stamp of approval on the exceptional developments achieved in the state during the last eight years.

“God also stopped the evil in its track that had planned to dismantle the hard earned human, social, economic, environmental and structural developments that Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola and his team established in the state of Osun.

“The thought of it was devilish in the first instance, but even more despicable was the arrogance with which the PDP went about town boasting that it would destroy everything that Aregbesola did in the state.

“But thank God, we are not mourning, neither are we mocking the opposition. We are simply telling them that now is the time to change and move on, to become a factor for good in Osun’s politics.

“We in the APC and majority of the good people of Osun will welcome any errant but repentant PDP politician, who sheds negativity and joins hands with us to transform further this wonderful state of Osun.

However, in a release by South West PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Ayo Fadaka the party stated that it has no alternative than to abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court.

His words: “Today the long journey to get justice in respect of the last Gubernatorial election finally got to its terminal with the Supreme Court judgment which is said to be anchored on the technicality of the absence of Justice Obiorah at the sittings of February 6th.

“The Party and our candidate have no further choice than to abide with this ruling compulsorily, we will however remember that we were robbed in that election, the result of which President Muhammadu Buhari himself confirmed as being “remote controlled” thus giving credence to the popular view that the election was rigged.

“We however congratulate our candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, his family and entire party members in Osun State for pursuing their rights to the very end. Posterity will however judge as history has taken good notice of all those who played sinister role in Buhari’s “remote controlled” victory of APC in Osun State.

“Also reacting, the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode described the supreme court judgment as a daylight robbery.

He posted on his twitter that the ruling was not a surprise to him.

“I am not surprised by Oyetola’s so-called “victory” at the Supreme Court. Adeleke was robbed. Nigeria is finished.” Fani Kayode said.