BoI Counsels Women On Loan Application

Mrs Toyin Adeniji, an Executive Director with the Bank of Industry (BoI) has advised women to always ensure that they complete their loan application forms properly to facilitate approval of their loans.

Adeniji was speaking at an event ‘KOWGO-BoI Seminar’, organized by Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) in collaboration with the Bank of Industry to sensitize women on the use of the internet to market and sell their products and to educate women on how to access loans from the Bank of Industry.

Represented by Mrs Temitope Owolabi, the BoI executive director, said the reason why most of the women who applied for loans had their requests rejected by the bank was because they supplied incomplete information when applying for the loans.

She told the women that it is only due process was followed that their loan requests can be granted.

Earlier, Mrs Esther Eghoba Amien – Mshelia, the convener of WADHI said the theme of the seminar, ‘Digital financial and business connectivity: Visibility and impacts’ was very apt as it has become imperative for anyone who wants to survive in present day business environment to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the internet.

She said the name KOWGO was coined from what the three main ethnic groups in Nigeria call money-Kudi, Owo and Ego. The intention according to her was simply to bring the message home.

She informed the Women that the Bank of Industry has reserved 30 per cent of its loans for women but said that it was unfortunate that many women have not been able to access these loans because of lack of proper paper work.

“This shouldn’t really be the case because women are always better at repaying loans than men,” she said. She encouraged women to always try and be more accountable in their businesses and keep proper records. She also encouraged the women to download the KOWGO app which is an indigenous free financial mobile App and Technology based business management Tool on their phones so as to be able to learn how to do marketing online.

Mr Bode Agboola, a senior commercial officer Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, in his remarks, encouraged the women to always visit the ministry of Trade and Investment for proper counselling on whatever business move they want to make and for first-hand information or clarifications.

Other personalities who spoke at the event were the first Vice- President National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajia Aisha Baba Ringo, Mrs Hart Uta Agnes, Director, Gender development of the Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as well as Dr Jimson Olufuyi, former chairman, Africa ICT Alliance and the CEO Kontemporary Konsulting Limited

About 50 women were given certificates to enable them collect their loans.