Gombe Pledges Support For NNPC’s Oil Search In Gongola Basin

Published

1 min ago

on

The Gombe State government has declared its determination to support the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in its efforts towards increasing the nation’s hydrocarbon resource base through the on-going oil search activities in the Gongola Basin.

According to a press release by the spokesman of the NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, made the commitment when he led a delegation of the state executive on a courtesy visit to the group managing director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The governor noted that NNPC, under the leadership of Dr Maikanti Baru, had made tremendous success, especially in the area of frontier exploration.

He said that contrary to what obtained in some parts of the country where people were hostile to such exploratory activities, all communities in his state were ready to offer assistance to ensure success of the project that exists between both parties.

“In Gombe State at the moment, the people are determined and willing to give whatever support the NNPC requires in order to attain its objectives”, he said.

In his response, the group managing director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, said that the corporation’s initiative to prospect for oil in the Gongola Basin and other parts was based on the commitment to harness the nation’s abundant natural resources for the growth of the country.

The GMD expressed satisfaction with the level of hospitality offered the corporation’s field operation team in the area, adding that such a gesture was required for meaningful development in the oil and gas sector.

He assured that NNPC would continue to live up to its mandate, as it was ready to deploy its expertise in searching for oil in every part of the country.

Dr Baru also disclosed that the prognosis of Kolmani River-II Well was good based on the preliminary evaluation reports, emphasising that the success in that direction would boost the Federation’s coffers and open up huge business opportunities to Nigerians.

