Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov

Published

1 min ago

on

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the reappointment of Mr Abba Kyari, as Chief of Staff to the President, and Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation as ”a reward for hard work and diligence to duty.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Saturday in Lokoja, Bello felicitated with the duo on their reappointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello also noted that the reappointments of the two principal officers was a testamentary of the President’s approval for their work in his first term.and

According to him,it also beliefBuhar’s in their ability to contribute meaningfully toward the “Next Level” he promised Nigerians.

The governor affirmed that Kyari had been a dedicated chief of staff to the President; a principled and hardworking aide, while urging him to continue to effectively steer the presidency’s affairs toward productive governance.

Bello further called Mustaphaon  to remain the dogged and relentless administrator in the affairs of the Nigerian state which he amply demonstrated during his first coming.

He stressed that the successes and achievements of President Buhari’s second tenure would be much hinged on the performance of Mustapha’s office.

Bello wished both of them good health and the wisdom to fulfill their duties in the best interest of the country.(NAN).

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the reappointment of Mr Abba Kyari, as Chief of Staff to the...
NEWS2 hours ago

Peace, Unity Key Factors Of National Dev’t – Gov. Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has identified peace and unity as key factors for facilitating sustained national development. Ikpeazu...
NEWS2 hours ago

NSCDC Conducts Personnel Psychological Test

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has embarked on a psychological assessment test for its...
NEWS2 hours ago

Nigeria’s Air Peace Receives Rousing Reception At Dubai Airport

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, got a rousing reception at the Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following...
President Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari
NEWS2 hours ago

NAF Commends PMB For Giving Priority To Training Of Its Personnel

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commended President Muhammed Buhari for giving priority to the training of its personnel across...
United Nations logo United Nations logo
NEWS3 hours ago

Insurgency: UN Mission Rallies Support For Nigeria

The UN Interagency Standing Committee (IASC) says the humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe needs renewed support in the...
NEWS8 hours ago

Katsina Court Remands 2 For Car Snatching

A Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court presided over by Hajiya Fadile Dikko, has remanded two men suspected to be members of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: