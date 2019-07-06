Maritime Workers Suspend Strike After FG’s Intervention

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has suspended the three days industrial action embarked upon on Wednesday.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend and signed by the president general of the Union; Adewale Adeyanju and the Secretary General; Felix Akingboye, the union said it decided to suspend the strike to pave way for discussions and negotiations with concerned stakeholders.

The union said the strike is suspended pending the outcome of the meeting scheduled to take place next week between the managements of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

In the statement, the MWUN also acknowledged the adverse effect that the strike had on the economy, even as it stressed that it has concern for major stakeholders who are not in any way involved by the actions of the International Oil Companies.

“We have noted with grave concern that some major stakeholders in the industry who are not in any way involved in why the Union embarked on a strike action are adversely affected in their operations.

“We have decided to suspend the strike action pending the outcome of the meeting scheduled to take place next week between the managements of NPA, NIMASA, NSC, NNPC and the IOCs with the leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had urged the federal government to wade into the ongoing strike embarked by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) to avoid what it described as, “further escalation of this industrial dispute and in the interest of peace and harmony.”

In a letter signed by NLC president, Ayuba Wabba and addressed to the permanent secretary, ministry of Transportation, the Congress argued that the strike action could have been easily averted if steps were taken to diligently engage the issues raised by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.