Orphaned Corps Member Killed By Robbers

While many people are celebrating the gift of life today, the same cannot be said for a Cross River youth corps member, who was recently shot to death.

Identified as Usman Yunusa, the Kaduna-born young man was killed on his way to Makarfi in Kaduna State, by some armed robbers who shot at their moving vehicle.

A Facebook user, Bashir Bello, who broke the news, stated that Yunusa was a Political Science graduate from Bayero University, Kano and had managed to put himself through school despite the loss of both parents.

Still on tragic stories of loss, it is often believed that twins share a bond quite different from what regular siblings have and most times, it is often stronger and not easily broken.

Perhaps, this explains the tragic death of two twin brothers in Nigeria. According to reports, they both died from the same illness.

The 33-year-old brothers, Uchenna and Chinaza Ebubeogu, were identical twins. Uchenna passed on in November, 2018, after suffering an illness. Chinaza died in June, 2019 of the same ailment, according to friends online.