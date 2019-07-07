Niger Expands Grazing Reserve To 45,000 Hectares

As part of efforts to abate avoidable clashes between farmers and herdsmen, Niger state government has further expanded the Bobi grazing reserve. ABU NMODU reports

The Niger state government has expanded the proposed Bobi grazing reserve from the initial 32,000 hectares to 45,000 hectares.

The Secretary to the state government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane made this public during an unscheduled visit to the proposed Bobi grazing reserve.

The SSG who since appointed has been on top of such government policies aimed at making the system run smoothly, was keying into the action plan already in place to make the grazing reserve at Bobi one of the best in the country.

Since the issue of the need to have specific places for the herdsmen to graze their cattle arose, Niger state has been in the forefront because it has grazing reserves already gazetted.

Consequently, the government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has been willing to partner with the federal government to improve the grazing reserves in the state.

The former commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Alh Haruna Nuhu Dukku had last year disclosed that the government needed to spend the sum of N13 billion for comprehensive development of one of the grazing reserves in Bobi grazing reserve in a plan that will span through 10 years.

He disclosed that the 30,000 hectares of grazing reserves located in Oroh, near Kampani Bobi community in Mariga local government of the state will be developed.

The former commissioner supported by his Livestock and Fisheries counterpart, Alh Zakari Bawa Bala in an interactive session with newsmen after the state executive council meeting said, works on the grazing reserve would commence after a flag off by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve as a model to other states.

In what seems a collaborative effort , the commissioners said the report of the committee set up for a comprehensive development blueprint for the grazing reserve, has gotten the approval of the federal government and other partners who had shown interest in the project.

In view of that , they said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also indicated interest to support the reserve, which would boast of modern abattoir and meat packaging centre, yogurt making factory and other agro allied industries.

Announcing that the reserve would boast of infrastructure such as pasture, electricity, water, schools, roads, hospitals, earth dams and other facilities., they said the state government had already commenced works on the access roads, veterinary clinic and a police station.

They stated that works on boreholes around communities within the grazing reserve are near completion, maintaining that the state government is considering the enforcement of cattle tax system for security purposes.

They stated that the tax regime will help in monitoring those who reside within the grazing reserve area, saying “We have to, as part of our programme, put in place the system to monitor. And one thing we are considering even though we have not concluded yet is the tax system. The tax system is good even for security purposes and that will allow us to monitor who and who resides within the grazing reserve.”

The ex commissioner for Agriculture warned those using part of the land for farming, to desist from using the area gazetted for the grazing reserve in order to avoid clashes between them and herdsmen which the reserve is out to mitigate.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello during his inauguration for a second term of office, also laid credence to this fact when he said, “As we look forward to consolidating on our modest achievements in the next level, we are deliberately committed to becoming a leading solution provider in line with the federal government initiative to solve the age long herders/farmers clashes through the revitalisation of our grazing reserves, especially the Bobi Grazing Reserve which thankfully has been Gazetted”.

Apparently working in line with this last week,the SSG disclosed that the state government has expanded the reserve to about 45,000 hectares grazing reserves for its immediate take off.

Matane said that the expansion of the Bobi grazing reserve would end farmers and herders clash.

The SSG added that the expansion of the grazing reserve was in line with the government’s policy of establishing grazing reserves in some part of the state, with a view to putting an end to the lingering farmers/herders clashes.

Matane said the state government under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, would expedite action towards promoting pasture development for pastoralists at the grazing reserve.

He explained that the settlement of pastoralists at the grazing reserve, would turn nomadic pastoralists into mixed farmers by taking up crop farming to supplement livestock farming.

The SSG, however, said government has already provided social amenities such as schools, roads, hospitals, veterinary clinic, security and milk collection centre among others at the grazing reserve.

He said government is intensifying efforts towards the provision of potable water for the livestock and pastoralists as well as make pastures available, stressing that the grazing reserve is to accommodate half of the cattle in the state.

Matane expressed optimism that the measure would no doubt encourage herders to remain in the grazing reserve instead of roaming from one place to another and trespassing into farms.