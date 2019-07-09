NEWS
Army, UNDP Partner To Stabilise North East
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered Nigerian Army on its stabilisation programme at the Northeast region of the country ravaged by years of insurgency.
The agreement was reached yesterday at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army when the resident representative designate, Mr Mohammed Yahya with his entourage paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai in his office.
In his remarks, Mr Yahya said he was at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army to introduce himself and intimate the Army Chief of the Northeast Stabilisation Plan of the UNDP.
He noted that speed remains of essence hence all stakeholders must join hands to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the plan involves reconstruction of roads, commercial places, reconstruction of towns, support small businesses, farmers and other means of livelihood.
In his response, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt General Tukur Buratai expressed the readiness of the Army to support non-governmental organisations and UNDP in particular by providing security for the implementation of the plan.
The COAS disclosed that the Nigerian Army has already established its own stabilisation programme with officers at various levels of government as liaison officers.
The Army Chief who described UNDP as a great and global institution said he first came in contact with the organisation in 1992 while in Angola for an observer mission.
