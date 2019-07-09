Charly Boy, Other Artistes Lead Students, Youths On Protest To RCCG Over Killings In Nigeria

Scores of youths, comprising of students from different campuses of the Nigerian high institutions as well as notable artistes in Nigeria yesterday staged peaceful protest to the headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Mowe, Obafemi Owode local government area over what they described as injustice across Nigeria.

Clad in white T-Shirts and jeans trousers, the protesters accused the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of what the termed “his conspiracy of silence” for not speaking up against the evils of kidnapped and killing witnessed daily under the President Buhari/Osinbajo led federal government without the speaking up against it.

Led by notable artistes in Nigeria, which included Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, Baba Fryo and Eedris Abdulkarim among others, the protester berated the RCCG General Overseer for his failure to speak up against the insecurity challenges witnessed across the country in recent time, despite that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a Pastor in his church.

With particular mentioning of Leah Saribu, the Dapchi School girl, who is still being held back by the Boko Haram terrorist, the protesters showed their displeasure over what they called killing of Christians, the proposed establishment of cattle camps tagged RUGA Settlements in Nigeria among others.

Armed with posters, bearing different inscriptions, the protesters quoted some Biblical verses in support of their course and rhetorically wondered if Pastor Adeboye would have kept silent if Leah Sharibu was his own biological daughter.

They queried the Pastor for allegedly shielding the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, whom they said is a pastor of the RCCG but has done nothing to that effect, despite being the VP.

The group also queried Pastor Adeboye for what they described as his dissociation from a prophesy of “islamization of Nigeria.”

They were however, received by the RCCG’s National Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, who told them that the Pastor Adeboye was out of the Camp on a spiritual preparation for the forthcoming Convention of the Church slated to begin from August 5, 2019″.

Addressing the protesters, the National Overseer assured them of the commitment of the General Overseer to progress, liberty, peace and stability of the country and these are reflected in regular prayers for the country in all our churches and especially during our major programmes.

Also in a statement issued late Monday afternoon by the RCCG’s media officer, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi said the protester demanded to see the General Overseer of the church and wanted him to speak out against the planned establishment of dedicated camps for cows and cattle in states across Nigeria.

“The presence in the Redemption Camp earlier today by a group of students and youths under the leadership of some notable artistes like Baba Fryo, Charley Boy and Idris Abdulkarim was a surprise to many Camp dwellers and visitors to the religious enclave.

“They were however peaceful and orderly. They requested to see the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, according to them, to show their unhappiness over his supposed silence over killings of Christians, establishment of cattle camps called RUGA in states and kidnapping in the country”.

“Pastor Obayemi listened to the speeches of some of the leaders of the team. They specifically wanted Pastor Adeboye to speak out against the planned establishment of dedicated camps for cows and cattle in states.

“More specifically, he recalled that at the July Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Adeboye led the congregation in supplication for God’s mercy on Nigeria after speaking on the negative consequences of bloodshed and inhumanity”.

“At the July Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Adeboye denied being silent on National issues saying that as a leading member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), he remains in agreement with the leaders in their responses to the various issues”.

“As a man under authority, therefore he was of the view that he needed not express any opinion different from what these two Christian Organisations had said”.