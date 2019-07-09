Connect with us
FG Appoints Balarabe As FADAMA National Project Coordinator

Published

2 days ago

on

The federal government has approved the appointment of Malam Abdulrasaq Balarabe as the new national coordinator of Fadama III.

Mr Bashir Dayyabu, the national communication officer, National Fadama Coordination Office, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Dayyabu said that the announcement came through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to the statement, Balarabe graduated from Usman Danfodiyo University with a BSc in Agriculture from 1987 to 1991 and MSc in Agricultural Economics.

He began his career as Agricultural Officer in the Federal Department of Agriculture from 1993 to 1996 and moved to Agricultural Project Monitoring and Evaluation Unit as Monitoring and Evaluation Officer.

Balarabe later moved to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources Project Coordinating Unit as Assistant Coordinator.

He was special assistant to the project coordinator from 2014 and later became Agricultural Advisory Service Specialist.

Balarabe had a 20-year work experience in the agricultural sector such as planning, monitoring and evaluation and in the area of operations, support and advisory services coordinator of the project.

He also attended various international and local trainings and short courses to build strategic capacity to carry out technical responsibilities

Balarabe, according to the statement has since assumed office.

