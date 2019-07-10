Abuja Elite Gather At The Dome For US Envoy

The prestigious Summit Restaurant at The Dome, Abuja came alive on Wednesday as it hosted the crème dela crème in Nigeria when they converged to celebrate and welcome the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United States of America, Ambassador Kathy Fitzgibon to a dinner.

Ambassador Fitzgibon returned to Nigeria recently for another duty tour.

She was entertained to a light evening of good music with dinner supplied by Chef Prince and his team at The Summit Restaurant.

Received on arrival by Senator Ben Obi and Chief Executive of The Dome, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and his wife Gina, Amb. Fitzgibon spoke glowingly of Nigeria and said it was good to be back to the country.

Present at the dinner was Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, Former Nigerian Foreign Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, chief Dubem Onyia, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and Chairman of DAAR Communications and Chief Alegho Dokpesi.

Others present were former Minister of National Planning and Economic adviser to the president, Prof. Osita Ogbu and his wife, former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chudi Offodile, former Deputy governor of Ekiti State, Senator Biodun Olujimi, former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Former Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Senator Uche Ekwunife who represents Anambra Central at the Ninth senate, and former governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion among many other friends of The Dome.

The evening was ignited with light music which led the audience into a cocktail of assorted choice wines. The Highlight of the evening was a rare and private tasting experience of one of the most Luxurious Cognac in the world LOUIS XIII and it was hosted by LOUISXIII Brand Ambassador to Nigeria. Mr. Eddie Madaki.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Okonkwo spoke of the transformation of The Summit Restaurant at The Dome as the preferred elite hangout. He urged them to take advantage of the improved services and offering at The Dome to enjoy maximum entertainment.

According to him, the transformative work at The Dome came with it some added options for relaxation and body therapy management including The Camelot Spa, The Noni’s Pizza, The Bowling Alley for games, The BodyTrust Health and Fitness Gym and Bar, The Paradiso Garden for cool and breezy outdoor experience as well as The Francis Hotel which offers a luxurious option for business and leisure travelers and The Twins Café which offers options for work-on-the-go.

In his short speech, Sen. Obi, who is popular as Ojeligbo, said it was good that Amb. Fitzgibon was back and had re-connected with old pals. While welcoming her, he said Nigeria will always be home to Amb. Fitzgibon.

In her short response, Amb. Fitzgibon said she has just discovered a new hangout spot in Abuja.