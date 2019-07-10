COVER STORIES
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) plans to facilitate the implementation of the agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with $1 billion.
Nigeria and other African countries will enjoy the grant, which was announced by the bank’s president at the African Heads of State at the 12th Extraordinary Summit of African Union (AU).
President Muhammadu Buhari signed Nigeria’s acceptance of the free trade deal at the recent AU Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic.
In a statement issued by Afreximbank’s spokesman, Mr. Obi Emekekwue, the president of the bank, Mr. Benedict Oramah, told the African leaders that the facility was to enable the countries adjust to sudden significant tariff revenue losses as a result of the implementation of the agreement.
Oramah said that the bank would also provide assistance for the work being done by the African Regional Standards Organisation and the AU in implementing the pact.
He also informed the summit of the launch of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which he described as the first continent-wide payment digital system focused on facilitating payments for goods and services in intra-African trade in African currencies.
Oramah said: “We launched the Africa-wide digital payment infrastructure, PAPSS, which was developed in collaboration with the African Union. It is a platform that will domesticate intra-regional payments, save the continent more than $5 billion in payment transaction costs per annum.
“It will also help to formalise a significant proportion of the estimated $50 billion of informal intra-African trade, and above all, contribute to boosting intra-African trade,” he said.
Oramah added that making it possible for Africans to pay for intra-regional trade in their local currencies would aid the development of African economies.
“Our goal is to reduce, significantly, the foreign currency content of intra-African trade payments. No people have achieved meaningful development when their economic progress depends on others.
“In trying to boost trade and investment, it is imperative that we address the economic costs of effecting so many payments in scarce foreign exchange.
“Making cross-border payments easier, cheaper and safer is an obvious critical step in creating an Africa we want,” he said.
MOST READ
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care
As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
Gov Ayade Promises Speedy Completion Of Teachers’ College
Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC),...
Man Hacks Father To Death To Save Marriage
A 25-year-old Zimbabwean man Lonias Jojo has allegedly axed his 72-year-old father and dumped the body in a disused mine...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Teachers’ Welfare Should Be Priority In Education Reform – PMB