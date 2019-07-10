FOOTBALL
USWNT Equal Pay Bill Introduced In U.S. Senate
The U.S. women’s national team has received some powerful backing in the fight for equal pay.
Senator Joe Manchin on Tuesday introduced a bill to the U.S. Senate that, if passed, would see the federal government withhold funding for the 2026 World Cup until U.S. Soccer “agrees to provide equitable pay” to both the U.S. men’s and women’s teams.
The bill calls for the cutting of any funding that would be used to support the World Cup, including “host cities, participating local and state organizations, the U.S. Soccer Federation, Concacaf and FIFA.”
Manchin credits West Virginia University coach Nikki Izzo-Brown with bringing the issue to his attention and is hoping to create a “level playing field for all.”
“I received a letter from Coach Izzo-Brown highlighting her worries that women on the WVU Women’s Soccer Team could one day make the U.S. women’s team and not get paid the same as the men’s team,” Senator Manchin said in a statement.
“That’s just plain wrong. That’s why I’m introducing legislation that will require the U.S. Soccer Federation to pay the men’s and women’s national soccer teams equitably before any federal funds may be used for the 2026 World Cup.
“The clear unequitable pay between the U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams is unacceptable and I’m glad the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team latest victory is causing public outcry. They are the best in the world and deserve to be paid accordingly.
I’m encouraging everyone to call their Senator and Representatives to help us get this bill passed and finally create a level playing field for all.”
The USWNT, which won its fourth World Cup crown on Sunday, has been fighting for equal pay for some time.
The famous team of 1999, the USA’s second World Cup winning side, reportedly went on strike following the competition due to the pay gap.
In more recent times the USWNT has been fighting in the courts. A lawsuit was filed by five players in 2016, with another filed by all 28 members of the team in the months leading up to the 2019 World Cup.
Star Megan Rapinoe, the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner at the 2019 World Cup, used her platform immediately following the competition to call for changes as well.
“Everyone’s asking what’s next and what we want to come all of this – it’s to stop having the conversation about equal pay and are we worth it,” Rapinoe said immediately following the match, before calling on both FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro to step up and address the issue.
“What are we going to do about it? Gianni, what are we going to do about it? Carlos, what are we going to do about it? Everyone. It’s time to sit down with everyone and really get to work.”
MOST READ
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care
As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
Gov Ayade Promises Speedy Completion Of Teachers’ College
Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC),...
Man Hacks Father To Death To Save Marriage
A 25-year-old Zimbabwean man Lonias Jojo has allegedly axed his 72-year-old father and dumped the body in a disused mine...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others