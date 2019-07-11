Connect with us
NEWS

A/Ibom Reps Member Appoints 50 Aides

Published

22 hours ago

on

A federal lawmaker from Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, has  appointed  50 people to serve as personal aides.

Mr Ukpong-Udo, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represents Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The position of the aides ranges from special assistant on special duties, community relations, community development, media and logistics duties, to special assistant on women matters, protocol, and local legislative matters.

He said the appointment is to run for a year, after which a new set of persons would be appointed as a replacement.

The lawmaker, told newsmen that the appointment of that number of aides was his own way of “empowering” his constituents.

Most of the appointees are from the two local government areas (Ikono and Ini), while others are from outside the federal constituency.

 

 

