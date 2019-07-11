Connect with us
Group Faults YDP Guber Candidate, Arc Etok’s Claims On Ibom Air

Published

19 hours ago

on

The candidate of Young Democratic Party (YDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, Architect Ezekiel Nyah Etok, has been condemned over false and misleading claims about the newly launched state airline, Ibom Air.

Etok is said to has been very vocal in criticising the conceptualization of the airline, referring to it as wasteful venture. In a recent article titled “Again on Ibom Air”, the proponent of social governance ideology, questioned the profitability and sustainability of the airline.

In a swift reaction, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) condemned the actions of Arc. Nyah Etok, accusing him of grandstanding and making ignorant assertions about an innovation that has enjoyed wide acceptance from all well meaning Akwa Ibom citizens and Nigerians as a whole.

In a media briefing held in its secretariat in Uyo, the group stated: “Strange as it sounds, while several Nigerians including notable opposition sympathizers such as APC chieftain, Mr. Anietie Usen and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong Esq., gave great review for the unprecedented feat, the governorship candidate of Young Democratic Party, YDP, who cannot afford to miss the very affordable, fresh and excellent service rendered by Ibom Air took time in flight to vent his frustrations over the wide acceptance of the airline”.

“Much as his series of bland essay on Ibom Air does not deserve a second thought let alone a rebuttal, we decide to make an exception of this particular piece, reason being that Architect Nyah Etok seems emboldened each day by his unchallenged censure and continues to spew fallacies thus misleading the unsuspecting public.

AILM noted that it is ludicrous for the one time Chairman of the long rested Special Committee on National Social Housing Scheme (NSHS), Architect Ezekiel Nyah Etok – who is still battling to give intelligible reasons for the long delay in materialization of his utopian concept – to question the profitability of a nascent company.

Taking a swipe at Nyah Etok’s proposal of what Ibom Air should look, the group expressed concern that his idea for the airline is no different from the herders’ demand for ‘ruga settlement’.

“We believe that Architect Nyah Etok’s baseless insinuations about Ibom Air are aimed to sustain his dying popularity after the 2019 governorship elections. He searches for nonexistent loopholes in governance and weaves them into narratives to feed his waning audience. We also understand that having spent three decades pushing a scam in order to earn a slice of national cake, Arch. Ezekiel Nyah Etok has set his sight on becoming a governor in Akwa Ibom State through whatever means, no matter how far-fetched. Sadly, his method is unreal”.

