EDUCATION
ITF Promotes 835 Staff
The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), recently promoted 835 members of its workforce as part of efforts to motivate them for enhanced productivity.
According to a statement signed by the head, Public Affairs of ITF, Suleyol Fred Chagu and made available to newsmen in Jos, the breakdown of the promotion, which as released recently, shows that 36 were promoted from the rank of Assistant Director to Deputy Director, 12 were elevated from Chief to Assistant Director while 48 were promoted to the rank of Chief.
In the same vein, 742 other staff members of the Fund were promoted to various ranks.
In a message to the promoted staff, the director general of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, charged them to reciprocate management’s gesture through hard work and dedication to duty.
Ari reminded them that the ITF was now vital to the actualisation of the job and wealth creation goals of the federal government and noted that it would only effectively discharge this responsibility if all hands were on deck.
He said the present management of the Fund, was committed to ensuring that the workforce was duly motivated by providing the enabling environment for staff to excel.
The DG noted that it was for this reason that the current management had scaled up staff development and welfare in order to ensure that the workforce was not only equipped with the requisite skills but were also in the right frame of mind to perform all tasks assigned to them.
“Since the assumption of the incumbent management, staff development and welfare have been accorded priority attention. In 2018 alone, about 2000 staff across the cadres benefitted from long and short term training, while 804 staff were promoted,” he said.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
- NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
- OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
- CRIME22 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week