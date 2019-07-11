Connect with us
ITF Promotes 835 Staff

Published

22 hours ago

on

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), recently promoted 835 members of its workforce as part of efforts to motivate them for enhanced productivity.

According to a statement signed by the head, Public Affairs of ITF, Suleyol Fred Chagu and made available to newsmen in Jos, the  breakdown of the promotion, which as released recently, shows that 36 were promoted from the rank of Assistant Director to Deputy Director, 12 were elevated from Chief to Assistant Director while 48 were promoted to the rank of Chief.

In the same vein, 742 other staff members of the Fund were promoted to various ranks.

In a message to the promoted staff, the director general of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, charged them to reciprocate management’s gesture through hard work and dedication to duty.

Ari reminded them that the ITF was now vital to the actualisation of the job and wealth creation goals of the federal government and noted that it would only effectively discharge this responsibility if all hands were on deck.

He said the present management of the Fund, was committed to ensuring that the workforce was duly motivated by providing the enabling environment for staff to excel.

The DG noted that it was for this reason that the current management had scaled up staff development and welfare in order to ensure that the workforce was not only equipped with the requisite skills but were also in the right frame of mind to perform all tasks assigned to them.

“Since the assumption of the incumbent management, staff development and welfare have been accorded priority attention. In 2018 alone, about 2000 staff across the cadres benefitted from long and short term training, while 804 staff were promoted,” he said.

 

 

