NEWS
NEMA Distributes Agricultural Inputs To Victims Of Flood Disaster
The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs to 73, 000 farmers affected by flood disaster in 19 local government areas of Jigawa state.
Saad Bello, the NEMA distribution team leader in the state said as one of worst affected state, since the flag-off of the distribution in Ringim center last week, that more than 1200 farmers have so far received the inputs and the exercise was still ongoing.
He added that the distribution will also take place at various centers simultaneously in the state.
He advised the farmers not sell the agricultural inputs as the inputs were meant to assist them in improving their farming.
According to spokesperson of NEMA, Sani Datti, a beneficiary of the farm inputs in Ringim, Inusa Magaji, thanked NEMA and the federal government for the intervention and said it will go a long way in helping to boost their farm production.
Another beneficiary, Garzali Sani said he really appreciated federal government for the assistance, saying that he couldn’t ordinarily afford to buy some of the items given to him in the market.
The agricultural inputs include seedlings of rice, Sorghum, millet, maize and sesame.
Others include fertilizers, sprayers and agro chemicals were distributed under Emergency Agricultural Intervention by the federal government.
MOST READ
Why The World Should Know Dangers Of FETO – Turkish Envoy
Melih Ulueren is the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria. In this interview with KINGSLEY OPURUM, he speaks exhaustively on the failed...
Kano Gov’ship Election And The Intrigues
The Kano State governorship supplementary election held last week with incumbent governor, Abduallhi Ganduje emerging victorious. ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, in this...
Rice Packaging Business In Nigeria
Rice is an important staple crop in Nigeria. It is relatively easy to produce and is grown for sale and...
We’ve Made Progress On Issuance Of Visa- CG, Immigration
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede has said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has made lots of changes to the...
Tackling Out-of-school Children Syndrome Using Open Schooling System
Worldwide, Open School System is creating opportunities for countries who have embraced it to fight out-of-school children challenge. In this...
Repatriating Stolen Funds Very Difficult – Magu
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said it has been difficult for...
Ranching, Cattle Colonies, Ruga Should Be All Inclusive – Plateau Group
One Plateau Group, an inter-tribal and religious organization has said that government must ensure that policies regarding ranching, cattle colonies...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Ethnic Irredentism In Edo Gov’ship Race
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
UBEC To Introduce Cluster Learning Centres
-
CRIME23 hours ago
‘How I Escaped Being killed By Sniper’
-
EDITORIAL24 hours ago
World Population Day
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
Ethnicising A National Issue
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
How To Kill Your Child?