NEMA Distributes Agricultural Inputs To Victims Of Flood Disaster

Published

23 hours ago

on

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has commenced the distribution of agricultural inputs to 73, 000 farmers affected by flood disaster in 19 local government areas of Jigawa state.

Saad Bello, the NEMA distribution team leader in the state said as one of worst affected state, since the flag-off of the distribution in Ringim center last week, that more than 1200 farmers have so far received the inputs and the exercise was still ongoing.

He added that the distribution will also take place at various centers simultaneously in the state.

He advised the farmers not sell the agricultural inputs as the inputs were meant to assist them in improving their farming.

According to spokesperson of NEMA, Sani Datti, a beneficiary of the farm inputs in Ringim, Inusa Magaji, thanked NEMA and the federal  government for the intervention and said it will go a long way in helping to boost their farm production.

Another beneficiary, Garzali Sani said he really appreciated federal government for the assistance, saying that he couldn’t ordinarily afford to buy some of the items given to him in the market.

The agricultural inputs include seedlings of rice, Sorghum, millet, maize and sesame.

Others include fertilizers, sprayers and agro chemicals were distributed under Emergency Agricultural Intervention by the federal government.

 

