PZ Donates Solar Borehole to Supply Water for 20,000 Livestock Daily

The PZ Cussons Foundation, has constructed solar borehole, with capacity to supply water for 20,000 livestock daily, as well as end perennial water scarcity, identified as trigger for farmer/herder crisis, in Adamawa state.

Prof. Eyitayo Lambo, Board chairman of the foundation, at the handing over of the project in Gongoshi, said the project is to ensure safety drinking water is made available for human and animal use.

The project situated at Wuro Ahmadu grazing reserve in Mayo-Belwa was sited at a pastoralist dominated area gazetted by government.

Lambo, a former Minister of Health noted that, the project was meant to complement governments’ efforts, in preventing clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

The project donated by the foundation, established in 2007, was part of corporate responsibility of the foundation, not meant for profit making venture.

“The project will help to address some challenges facing the pastoralists that include water for them and for their livestock.

“The facilities should be well maintained and sustained for the wellbeing of beneficiary communities,”.

Earlier, Prof Aminu Chiroma, the National Chairman, Pastoral Resolve (PARE), lauded the intervention to carter the plight of marginalized pastoralists and their animals.

Chiroma former provost FCE Yola observed that, water scarcity, had major challenges resulting to farmer/herder crisis in many part of the state.

“We can see clear effort, towards promoting peaceful coexistence for humanitarian intervention.

“The project would address the water need of over 1,000 members of the community and about 20,000 livestock”