Again, Police, El-zazaky Supporters Clash In Abuja, Lagos

1 day ago

There was panic and fear yesterday as members of the Muslim sect, Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shiites group gathered around the Federal Secretariat for a continuation of their protest, but they were resisted by the police who fired several gun  shots in the air to disperse them.

Passersby and workers at the secretariat were thrown into panic, as they ran for safety due to the gunshots, a situation that obstructed traffic flow, with motorists forced to either standstill or run into each other.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that trouble started when security operatives made frantic attempt to control the protesters during their procession around the secretariat.

The protesters also blocked all major routes leading into the National Assembly, with the confusion getting even worse when security threwtear gas canisters in a bid to disperse them.

As at the time of filing this report no death was reported, while the protesting Shiite members have been dispersed by the police.

Recall that the recent round of protest against the continued detention of IMN leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zazaky, left no fewer than five policemen injured, when Shiites took their protest to the National Assembly complex on Tuesday.

