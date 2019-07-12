NEWS
EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Trains Adamawa State Govt Officials on Participatory Budget Technique
State and Local Government Budget Directors, Planning director and Community development officers in selected local councils have been trained on community needs identification through the community development plan template for grassroots engagement for development planning and fiscal budgeting.
The training which was held in Guyuk, headquarters of Guyuk Local Government Area, attracted officials from the state civil service and from Guyuk, Song, Fufore, and Mubi South local governments.
A participant, Haruna Ahmed of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mubi South Local Government, told newsmen on the second day of the workshop, “We’ve learnt about efficient ways of preparing budget, how to get down to the community and make the people tell us their priority needs for inclusion in the budget.
The workshop is a reawakening of our mind to the importance of community inclusion in the planning and budgeting processes.”
Speaking also in the perspective of their new learning, the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Budget Department, Ministry of Finance, Muhammed Jingi, said, “The organizers of this workshop are reorienting us towards citizens budgeting. People in the grassroots have to be carried along in the preparation and implementation of budget. It should be seen as emanating from them.”
Gladys Dzarnah of Adamawa State Planning Commission, said, “We’ve been sensitized on bottom-top approach to budgeting. As a coordinating commission, we have the capacity to advise government. We will take up the open budget process with zeal and sell the idea. Participation is vital for development. Nobody who will use your development result should be bypassed in the process of developing the concept.”
According to Ahmed Dadi, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, “We’ve learnt how to involve citizens in the budgeting process.
As a ministry, we will get the director of budget of our 21 local government areas and pass the knowledge on the need to imbibe the culture of participatory budgeting. Budget is usually prepared by government and implemented by government without a chance for the people to participate. We must correct that.”
The government actors capacity building workshop in Guyuk which is part of PROACT Project implementation in Adamawa and Kebbi states, was funded by the European Union and implemented by OXFAM in Nigeria and Christian Rural And Urban Development Association Of Nigeria (CRUDAN).
The Governance & Influencing Coordinator for the project, Faleye Usman, said the workshop was meant to build government officials’ capacity for participatory budgeting and development planning to enhance their citizens engagement at the community level to ensure that government begins to prioritize citizens’ needs in budgeting processes, so as to deliver quality services that are aimed at eradicating poverty.
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED8 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs