FAAN Retools For Emergency Management At Airports

In line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) demand, that airports must have an emergency plan, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday had Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Emergency Planning Stakeholders’ Meeting.

The meeting held at the FAAN conference hall at airport attracted key players in the nation’s aviation industry, including personnel from all the agencies, airlines, airport workers, customs, immigration, police, army, navy, air force, fire service, AVSEC, traditional rulers, state governments, ground handlers, catering service providers, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and others.

Airport manager, MMIA, Mrs Shin-Aba pointed out that, though every body prays against incidents or accidents but ICAO mandates them, that they must have an emergency plan in case of any emergency situation.

Emphasising on the importance of Airport Emergency Plan (AEP), the airport manager said “it is done so that we have a manual that we follow in case of any emergency. We are here to look at our preparedness. Do we really know what to do in case of emergency?Whether you are a fueler, police, fire service, cargo handler, customs, immigration etc, we all need to know what to do in case of any emergency. We need to come together to know what to do. The aim is to reduce fatality in an Accident. What we are doing is not a lecture but an exposition of what is expedient during any case of emergency.

She said the previous air incidents in the country had necessitated the need for all stakeholders to work together towards achieving the common goal of minimising the impact on lives and property.

Shin-Abba said: “The objective of airport emergency planning is to anticipate the effects an emergency might have on life, property and aerodrome operations.

“It is also to prepare courses of action to minimise these effects particularly in respect to saving lives.”

According to her, the review would further help to clarify roles and responsibilities of the various stakeholders, put in place a mechanism for feedback and recommendations for programme improvement.

While appealing to the stakeholders to be alive to their specific responsibilities as detailed in chapter four of the AEP, she emphasised that this would help to reduce fatalities during air accidents.

The principal airport fire officer, MMIA, Mr Uche Egwumba, said the AEP was long overdue for a review to allow the stakeholders to make fresh inputs that would ensure better implementation.

Egwumba commended the stakeholders for their support towards its success, noting that the MMIA had excelled in various mock safety exercises conducted in the past two years.

He urged them to remain vigilant because incidents and accidents were part of aviation and there was a need to always be prepared to activate the emergency response plan.

In recent times, there has been a renewed effort by FAAN to beef up its emergency management structure. The new leadership of the FAAN, had in early June commenced the establishment of the airport’s, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) , in all the nation’s airports in order to make for the prompt response to emergencies with a view to mitigating their consequences.

He said the emergency operations centre (EOC), is an essential feature in any standard airport and the management of FAAN would accelerate its establishment in the nation’s airports.

Captain Yadudu sited the recent establishment of EOC in Kaduna International Airport saying the international airports were being given attention as all the nation’s airports would have their EOC activated.