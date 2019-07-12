BUSINESS
KEDCO Appeals For Bill Payments
The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on customers to pay up their electricity bills.
This they said is to help in their quest to becoming the best service delivery company in Nigeria in an on-going campaign to that regard.
In a statement to Leadership signed by the Organisations Head, Corporate Communications KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai it stated that “We plead for more supports in paying electricity bills in time and on time for the good of everyone”
The Communications head said “Paying their bills means a lot to us and it will make us more responsible to our responsibilities as an organisation that prioritise the interest of our numerous customers”.
“We also like to commend them for being supportive in areas of patronage and other collaborative efforts toward the protection of KEDCO installations” he said
The statement revealed that the MD/CEO, Dr Jamilu Isyaku hinted that: “ KEDCO is working very hard to further strengthen the improvement the company is recording going into the future. We are improving the network of distribution also so that when there is an increase in network, we won’t have any issues.
“The expansion is on-going because our target is the future. We are making fruitful efforts toward securing more megawatts from the national grid and when such is achieved, strengthening our network for distribution won’t be any challenge because we are ready and good to go always. We have bought more transformers, distribution equipment and other items for installations”
The MD reiterated the resolve of the company to give unquestionable satisfaction to customers of all levels from commercial to residential, adding he said we are not resting so we also want our customers to support us to continue to build for the future.
“If electricity bills are paid in time, we will get more financial encouragement to build for the future.”
MOST READ
Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks
….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs
The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Fayose’s Appointees Outstanding Salaries, Allowances
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Hijab: Parents Petition DSS, NHRC Over Harassment, Intimidation
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid. Plus A Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minute S3x
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Assures Of Quality Healthcare Delivery
-
Others8 hours ago
As Lagos NURTW Election Draws Near
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
FEATURED7 hours ago
Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs