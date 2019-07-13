Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs

The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP council chairmen were suspended and coordinating directors appointed by the state government. ALO ABIOLA writes on the recall, reinstatement and resumption directive to eight of the council chiefs

Ekiti State happens to be among the very few states where elections have been conducted into the local government areas in the last few years.

The state, under the leadership of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who assumed office on October 16, 2014 conducted council polls in 2015 and 2017.

Both elections, held across the 16 local government areas of the state were won by the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

All the PDP candidates won in all the available 16 Chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats in the polls.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) boycotted the 2015 poll while some of the party candidates participated in the 2017 local government election.

A new government came on board in the state, following the election of Dr Kayode Fayemi of the APC on July 14, 2018. He was subsequently sworn into office on October 16, 2018.

Almost a year after their election, precisely in December, 2018, all the local government chairmen and the 177 councillors in the state were suspended indefinitely by the state House of Assembly over alleged financial irregularities in running the councils.

Addressing newsmen on the matter, the then chairman of the House Committee on Information and Leader of Government Business, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, said all the other top political officials of the 16 local government councils were also suspended by the assembly.

The chairmen and councillors were inaugurated by the immediate past administration in the state headed by Peter Ayodele Fayose, on December 19, 2017, following their election.

The action of the house, according to Aribisogan was taken in line with Section 7 of the 1999 constitution and Section 82 of the Assembly’s Standing Order.

He said the decision was arrived at by the members following a resolution at a plenary where it was resolved that the Auditor-General of the local governments must begin forensic audit of all accounts to pave the way for more actions by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Aribisogan said that a report by the Public Accounts Committee saddled with the responsibility of probing the finances of the councils, which he said was in line with Section 82 of the 1999 constitution, contained alleged infractions in form of misappropriation, diversion and contract inflation, which he said the House could not overlook.

He said they had worked on the documents submitted to the house and “we realised that the council bosses went on their way to use direct labour for projects that go beyond their approval limits, making them conduit pipes to massively loot the third tier of government.”

He further alleged that “the ineptitude, corruption, misappropriation, diversion and outright looting discovered in the reports saddened us that the third tier of government was badly managed by these local government elected officials,” claiming that “they showed that they were there to fend for themselves and not the people.”

Aribisogan said: “Section 7 of the 1999 constitution stipulated that the House of Assembly shall make laws for the good governance and operations of the councils, including agencies not contained on the exclusive list.

“We hereby resolve that the chairmen of the 16 local government councils, their appointed officials and all councilors be placed on an indefinite suspension to pave way for a forensic audit of the accounts, for their continued stay in office will obstruct the course of investigation.

“We saw cases of over-invoicing and contract inflation and there were evidence of how they awarded contracts to families and their cronies. We are not going to spare anyone, including the career officers. Whoever that is culpable will be sanctioned. But they have the liberty to go to court to challenge our action.

“The suspended officials should hand over government properties in their possession to the Directors of Administration.

We also resolved that appropriate sanctions will be meted out to any erring elected or appointed and career officers that are found culpable in the misapplication, misappropriation and diversion of public funds.”

A week after their suspension, coordinating directors were appointed by the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi for the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the appointment and deployment of the top directors was “in a bid to strengthen local government administration in the state for better performance”

Each coordinating director is to superintendent over the affairs of the council and as well as coordinate the directors at the local government in the present situation where the political head of the council is on suspension.

The State House of Assembly had last week placed the elected chairmen and councillors of the 16 council areas of the state on indefinite suspension for alleged corruption and mismanagement pending the outcome of ongoing investigation into the finances of the councils under their watch.

Oyebode stated that “Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment and posting of Coordinating Directors for the 16 local government councils”.

The postings of the directors, who are from either another council area or Local Government Service Commission, according to Oyebode are Mr S. O Andero (Irepodun/Ifelodun Council), Mr. Akinwumi Foluso (Ikere), Mr Borisade Yinka (Ekiti South West), Mr Sesan Aina (Ado), Mr Ayo Aluko (Oye), Mrs Toba Ojo T. S (Moba), L. S Oladunjoye (Ise-Orun) and Agbaje S. A (Ijero).

Others are Mr Arowolaju Tunde (Ekiti West), Mr F. O Adesoba (Emure), Mr J. O Owajoba (Gbonyin), Akinola Bayo (Ido-Osi), Mr G. O Fasanmi (Ikole), Mr L. R Ogunsakin (Efon), Mr Williams Adeola (Ilejemeje) and Elder K.M Waleola (Ekiti East).

Oyebode stated that the appointments took immediate effect.

There was a new twist to the whole issue as the State House of Assembly on Thursday July 4, 2019 reinstated eight out of the 16 suspended PDP local government chairmen in the state.

Their suspension was lifted through a unanimous resolution of the assembly, following the adoption of the reports submitted by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Adegoke Olajide.

The remaining eight other council Chairmen and their Councillors, however remain suspended for further forensic investigation.

The reason only eight council bosses were considered was not known.

The local councils whose Chairmen and Councillors were reinstated included, Ijero, Moba, Gbonyin, Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ekiti South West and Ekiti West.

Those still under suspension were: Oye, Ise/Orun,Ekiti East, Ikere and Efon, Ido/Osi, Emure and Ilejemeje.

Presenting the report, Hon. Adegoke Olajide said the Chairman of the Ekiti ALGON, Mr Dapo Olagunju on behalf of others wrote a petition appealing for reinstatement.

“The appellant on behalf of the 16 indicted LGAs Chairmen appealed to the Assembly to passionately look into their cases with a view to reinstating them back in office.

“The decision of the Public Petitions Committee to consider the appeal of Mr Dapo Olajide on behalf of all the 16 indicted LGA Chairmen is premised on the imperative of ensuring stability of the third tiers of government within the state.

“It is the opinion of the committee that the LGA officials who obtained clearance from the supervising Ministry before embarking on questionable projects can be reinstated,” Olajide said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Funmiyi Afuye commended the committee for a work well done, describing it as a great job.

But one whole week after the State House of Assembly announced the reinstatement of eight out of the 16 local government council chairmen, the reinstated officials are yet to resume their offices.

The council chiefs, it was gathered, were recalled and reinstated based on a petition they wrote while the rest were recommended prosecution.

On while they refused to resume for work, there are claims making the rounds that they were still awaiting directives from Governor Fayemi himself.

The appointed Coordinating Director were also said to be for duty at the eight affected local government secretariats.

One thing that is not really clear to all is the rationale behind the reinstatement of selected eight out of 16 council chairmen.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 also directed that the eight council chairmen be reinstated accordingly and resume work at their local council secretariats.

This according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode was sequel to the resolution of the Ekiti State House of Assembly directing eight council chairmen, their deputies and elected councillors to return to their respective offices.

The Governor also directed that the remaining eight local governments be administered by Coordinating Directors, pending further resolutions by the State House of Assembly.

The eight reinstated council chairmen according to the statement are, Hon Bamisile Clement, (Ado local Government), Hon. Abiodun Dada (Ijero Local Government), Hon Dapo Olagunju, (Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government), Hon Ayodeji Daniel (Ekiti West Local Government).

Others are Hon. Akin Ogidi +Gbonyin Local Government), Hon. Femi Ayeni (Moba Local Government), Hon Omolase Joseph Olanrewaju (Ekiti South West Local Government) and Hon. Olukayode Abiola Racheal (Ikole Local Government)

The Coordinating Directors for the remaining eight local governments are: Mr Aluko Ayodele (Oye Local Government), Mr Aina Sesan (Ilejemeje Local Government), Mr Adeola W.A. (Ido-Osi Local Government), Andero S.O. (Ekiti East Local Government).

The rest are Engr Ogunsakin G.T. (Ise-Orun Local Government), Engr Bayo Akinola, (Emure Local Government), Mrs Toba Ojo (Ikere Local Government) and Mr. Awopetu Lawrence Omotunde (Efon Local Government).

According to the Governor’s directive, the reinstated Council Chairmen and the Coordinating Directors are to resume work at their respective local government councils on Monday, 15th, July 2019.

Political watchers are of the view that the coast would be clearer as the state move towards another local government election in December 2019 when the present council official are expected to conclude their tenure.