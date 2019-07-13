PMB’s Qualification Case Dead On Arrival – Appeal Court

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed a suit challenging the qualification of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election.

The court, in its judgement yesterday held that the suit had been cut up by the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution which stipulates a 14-day time period within which an election matter must be filed.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, the appellate held that the singular fact that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the law robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain it.

The suit was accordingly dismissed for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Though the appellate court agreed with the trial court that the suit was statute barred having being filed out of time, it disagreed with the trial court on the date the cause of action took place.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court had in his judgment held that the cause of action took place on September 28, 2018 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its primary election to select the candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections.