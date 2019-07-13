Connect with us
Advertise With Us

COVER STORIES

PMB’s Qualification Case Dead On Arrival – Appeal Court

Published

8 hours ago

on

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed a suit challenging the qualification of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election.

The court, in its judgement yesterday held that the suit had been cut up by the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution which stipulates a 14-day time period within which an election matter must be filed.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, the appellate held that the singular fact that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the law robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain it.

The suit was accordingly dismissed for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Though the appellate court agreed with the trial court that the suit was statute barred having being filed out of time, it disagreed with the trial court on the date the cause of action took place.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court had in his judgment held that the cause of action took place on September 28, 2018 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its primary election to select the candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 hours ago

Okowa Salutes Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel At 53

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as he turns 53 years...
NEWS6 hours ago

Osinbajo Commissions Road Projects In Delta Creeks

….As Okowa Promises To Do More For Stable Environment Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, commissioned series of road...
FEATURES7 hours ago

Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara

Within the last two decades of the creation of the Zamfara State, two important opposite episodes have occurred which made...
FEATURED8 hours ago

Issues As Ekiti Reinstates Sacked Council Chairs

The second-tier of government in Ekiti State has been in the news since last December, when all the 16 PDP...
FEATURED8 hours ago

Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Sanwo-Olu To Prosecute Vandals

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is working with the security agencies to bring perpetrators...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

Inside Nasarawa Community Where 40 Madmen Live In One Room

Except for the signpost, there is nothing that suggests that the unusual happens daily in tiny Gauta community, Keffi Dan...
COVER STORIES8 hours ago

PMB Declares 6 Months Amnesty Window For Illegal Migrants

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a six-month amnesty period for irregular migrants in the country to submit themselves to the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: