11 Faint In UNILORIN Stampede

Eleven students of the University of Ilorin were said to have fainted while writing their examinations at the institution’s computer- based test (CBT) centre on Friday.

However, the university’s management has clarified that no life was lost to the incident that led to some students fainting as being speculated in some online social media reports.

leadership Sunday gathered that the stampede occurred while students were rushing to secure seats to write their second semester examination at the CBT centre.

The director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Kunle Akogun, in a statement said that contrary to the “mischievous rumour currently trending on campus, no UNILORIN student died during the unfortunate incident at the CBT Centre on Friday.

“It is true that some students fainted as a result of exhaustion during a mild stampede at the CBT exam venue due to impatience on the part of some students who, in a bid to get into the hall ahead of others, began to push their ways through. This got about 10 of their colleagues with less stamina to faint.

“They were promptly taken to the school clinic for treatment. Four of them were discharged immediately to continue writing their exams; six of them were kept for observation out of whom four were discharged in the evening of Friday while the remaining two were discharged, yesterday morning.

“While regretting the unfortunate incident of Friday, the University management, hereby appeals to our ever articulate students to always exercise patience while waiting to enter exam halls, especially for CBT exams.

“The CBT exams have been meticulously scheduled and adequate arrangements made to ensure that every student takes his/her examination without let or hindrance. So, there is really no reason for rushing.

“We wish you all resounding success in your exams.”