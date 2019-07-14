NEWS
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, has tasked the federal government to take its responsibility of securing lives and property of Nigerians serious before people resolve to self-help.
Oba Aladetoyinbo, who said people cannot continue to fold their arms and allow things deteriorate to the detriment of their people, also called on the Inspector General of Police to quickly swing into action and bring these culprits to book within the shortest time possible.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, the monarch charged the security agents must also flush out these criminals from their hideouts in order to prevent any reprisal attack.
While commiserating with Chief Reuben Fasoranti and the entire Akure Kingdom over this painful loss, Oba Ogunlade reechoed his support for the establishment of State Police as a matter of urgency.
According to him, “the time to restructure our security architecture is long overdue.”
His words: “The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II received the news of the gruesome murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin with rude shock and disbelief.
“Oba Aladetoyinbo wish to state categorically that the untimely demise of our illustrious daughter who was allegedly shot between Nirowi and Nitel Junction along Ore – Ijebu Ode has dealt a big blow on the family of our octogenarian, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti and the entire Akure Kingdom.
“Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to condemn this gruesome murder and the continuing killing, kidnapping and maiming by these hoodlums and armed herdsmen in the State and the nation at large. Oba Aladetoyinbo condemned this dastardly act in its entirety.
” It is pathetic that this killing, kidnapping and other criminal activities had continued unabated thereby leaving our people to live in fear and anxiety.”
MOST READ
Fasoranti Daughter’s Death: Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Its Responsibility
Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom,...
NUJ Hail Gbajabiamila, Wase Over Appointment Of Members As Media Aides
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Correspondents’ Chapel has commended the Speaker of the House of...
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
There are strong indications that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu may fire Mr. Victor Apugo as the General Manager...
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more...
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS18 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA17 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
ISSUES17 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
-
NEWS7 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi