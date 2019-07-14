NEWS
Gombe To Set Up Donor Agencies Coordination Office
Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has disclosed plans to establish Development Partners/Donor Agencies Coordination Office as part of strategy to engender smooth working relationship between the government and development bodies.
He said a senior government functionary in the rank of a special adviser would be appointed to man the office to guarantee easy access and decision-making.
The governor disclosed this while playing host to a team representing United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s funded education project, tagged “Strengthening Education in Northeast” (SENSE).
A statement issued by the senior special assistant, Media and Publicity, to the governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the SENSE project is a USAID funded project, in collaboration with the American University of Nigeria (AUN), targeting Gombe and Adamawa States in the Northeast.
Alhaji Yahaya, who reiterated that education remains a top priority of his administration, lauded the initiative by USAID and AUN to support education and good governance.
While describing SENSE’s project intervention in the state as timely, he vowed to ensure that its impact manifests within the targeted period.
He assured donor agencies operating in the state of his administration’s support for successful project implementation.
Governor Yahaya empathised that his administration came on board with a mission of change and hoped to better the lives of the citizenry through an improved educational system and other socio-economic sectors.
Earlier, the state team leader of SENSE, Malam Ishiaku Babayo said, the project aims at developing capacity of primary education managers, using data for informed decisions and improving school system.
He said the project is in close collaboration with key stakeholders in the primary education system such as Local Education Authority (LEA), Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board, Teachers’ Service Commission and Teacher Training Institute in the state to train about 100 education managers and 500 primary school teachers within a three-year period.
He added that the project, which targets about 200 schools within the stipulated period, would also be responsible for the provision of instructional materials to the identified schools.
