Local Airlines Incursions Into International Aviation Market

For some time, most Nigerian airlines have made attempt to harness the international aviation market by operating foreign routes. In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR examines their challenges, prospects and the possibility of a new entrant-Air Peace breaking the jinx.

Recently at the 6th Aviation Stakeholders’ Forum, former minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika confirmed that Nigeria presently has Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) with 83 countries.

Sirika disclosed at the event held in Lagos that many of these BASAs have been reviewed to create opportunities for domestic carriers but are largely not utilised due to the limited capacity of existing domestic airlines. He put the utilisation rate of such routes to a meagre 10 per cent.

However, low performance of Nigerian airlines in the international route has been attributed largely to a number of factors. Over the years, it has been very difficult for Nigerian airlines to successfully operate international routes, which typically is a major foreign exchange earner and reduces capital flight by foreign airlines, put at $1.4 billion in 2017.

International Market Outlook In Nigeria

Before now, Poor performance of local airlines on international routes, has forced the actual air travel market in the country to shrink. According to statistics, estimates of capacity and frequencies recorded at the airports are discouraging.

The local airlines from all indications are small, weak and under-capitalised; they are therefore, unable to compete favourably to drive the local potential market. With these shortcomings, most foreign airlines are taking advantage of the local inefficiency, controlling at least 90 per cent of the market share on routes to and from Nigeria.

Challenges On International Routes

Since the demise of the national carrier, Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL), it has been very difficult for Nigerian registered airlines to successfully operate international destinations like London, New York, Washington, Paris, Johannesburg and others.

A case in point was when Arik Air started operating Abuja-London route, the British airport management cancelled the old arrangements of reciprocity of frequencies in the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and insisted that the Nigerian airline should pay for landing slot, which was a huge amount of money.

When the airline could not pay the money, the British Airport management stopped Arik from flying to London from Abuja. Reports indicated that government made efforts to fight for Arik but gave up midway.

Experts have however said that the British Airport management could not have done that to Nigeria’s national carrier because it knows that Nigeria would react immediately by stopping British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways, UK airlines from operating to Nigeria.

Another big challenge is the issue of funding. Airline operation is capital intensive and therefore, requires adequate funding and loans at a very slim interest rate.

Other issues according to experts have to do with dearth of foreign exchange, lack of corporate governance, government policies and aero politics.

Local Airlines Foray Into International Routes

As a vibrant national carrier at a time, the Nigerian Airways at some time covered both domestic and international routes. Many years ago, Arik Air also ventured into international route but suspended its London, New York and Johannesburg operations in the wake of its takeover by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

In December, 2017 Med-View Airlines Plc, equally commenced flight operations into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Dubai as the hub city. Not too long it started foreign routes, the airline temporarily withheld its London, Dubai and West Coast services, citing operational and leasing challenges.

Enters Air Peace Airline

Most recently, leading and biggest domestic carrier, Air Peace on 5th July, 2019 commenced its long haul flight operation from Lagos to Dubai with its newly acquired Boeing 777 aircraft.

Starting with Dubai, the airline also intends to deploy three of the four wide-body aircraft it acquired for its long-haul operations to Sharjah, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai.

Air Peace’s courageous move into the global arena, therefore, raises a lot of question whether the airline would make a difference or go by the way of other Nigerian airlines.

Positive Projections

From records of local airlines, results of international operations have not been impressive as almost all the carriers chickened out after few months of entrance.

However, a closer look at Air Peace shows some seriousness this time around. Last year, the airline led the way with an unprecedented investment in aircraft in its bid to make a strong case for Nigerian flag carriers on regional and international skies, even as “no city is left behind” on the home front.

The huge aircraft investments tell more of the exploits of the airline, weathering the storm of a toxic business environment that has almost made it impossible for airlines to last beyond the fifth year anniversary.

Breaking a record in the history of aviation in Nigeria, the airline recently placed a firm order for 10 brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. The order comprises purchase rights for another 20 E195-E2 jets. Also, 124-seater jet in dual class and 146-seater jet in single class configurations respectively. With all purchase rights exercised, the contract is valued at N640.5 billion ($2.12 billion) based on current list prices.

The carrier also set a regional record in September 2018 when it ordered 10 737 MAX 8 brand new airplanes from Boeing, increasing its fleet size then to about 37 aircraft. With the new order, Air Peace’s fleet size has increased to 67 aircraft.

Air Peace had earlier set a domestic record as the first Nigerian airline to acquire and register the Boeing 777 aircraft in the country. Three of the four wide-body aircraft it acquired for its long-haul operations to Dubai, Sharjah, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai have so far been delivered.

Speaking of the Max aircraft, Chief Pilot of Air Peace, Captain Victor Egonu said “We have ordered 10 max that are coming in 2023. That is a lot of time between now and then. If you go through the history of every plane that has been built, they have always have one problem or the other.

Air Peace was called two months ago by Boeing for a demonstration of the new software for the max. That invitation was also extended to NCAA and the Ministry and they decided not to come for the demonstration.

I was assigned by the Chairman to go and we all had a brief on the new software. So Boeing considers Air Peace to be an important customer because even though we haven’t operated their max which is coming in the next three years, they included us in their demonstration”.

On the Embraer, Capt Egonu said, “The Embraer 195 is exceptionally fuel efficient. We are taking first delivery May next year. And we are taking one for the first five months after May, that is one a month after May for five months. We have already booked the training for the pilots. In fact the training will be starting from March next year and the engineers.

“We will be working back and forth with Embraer. We have also tried to carry along with the regulatory authority, that is the NCAA along with us because it is well and good to get the knowledge and equipment but we have to have people in the authority that also qualify to do the oversights.

“This is not the first time we are doing it. For the B777, we paid for two of the pilots, Engineers, dispatchers to go for the course to give them the ability to have oversight over us. When people look at Air Peace, yes we are the biggest airline as of now, but we don’t take things for granted”.

Beginning Of A New Era

Air Peace airline’s successful inaugural flight into Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) seems to be a good indication that the airline may weather the storm in that route and other international routes. The 324 seater aircraft with 316 passengers of which actual paying passengers were 274 accounting for the impressive load factor, experts observed was an impressive outing.

According to the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, the airline which recorded an impressive 80 per cent load factor on its maiden international fight expects a rise, adding that the airlines’ frequency of operations will give it room to review its operations and do it better subsequently until it perfects the route.

Beyond the recorded success, Onyema, while speaking during the inaugural flight hinted that before the end of December, the carrier intends to have in its fleet three more Boeing 777 aircraft as the airline plans to open Johannesburg, Mumbai, Guangzhou within the year while other routes are in the works.

According to Onyema, the airline has been given permit to commence air services into South Africa but is still in perfecting agreement to partner airlines as it does not intend to be a point to point carrier.

Onyema explained that Air Peace, before August 30th, 2019, will launch flights into Johannesburg but stated that the airline must have signed an agreement with a partner that would take its passengers beyond Johannesburg.

”Before August 30th we will start Johannesburg but we must have signed an agreement with a local carrier that would take our passengers beyond Johannesburg to places like Cape Town, and even beyond to cities like Lesotho and others.”

He also announced that the airline at the same time or in September will commence India, depending on what happens, saying “We might be doing Johannesburg and India almost same time or at most in September. The Indians are calling for us and we have already started fulfilling their requirements. Federal Government has also written Indian Government and asked them to give us support.

“So at most second week of September. We are looking forward to discuss with Air India which is key so they can fly our passengers beyond India.

He equally said that Air Peace would also be entering China through Guangzhou but decried criticisms he got when he started acquiring aircraft to commence long haul flights stating that some of the critics were downright malicious and mischievous.

“We are going to Guangzhou in November. When we started acquiring aircraft, we were unjustly criticised without the critics understanding. If you do not have at least three long haul aircraft, or a lease of three aircraft of those specifications the Chinese will not give you the permit.

“Our Ambassador in Beijing gave us all the support and cooperation to make this come to fruition and make it easy for Air Peace but before they give you that permit, you have to show them your aircraft, with its tail sign or its lease documentation,” Onyema said.