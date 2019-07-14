New Leak Claims Trump Scrapped Nuclear Deal To Spite Obama – UK Envoy

The United Kingdom’s former ambassador to Washington said United States President Donald Trump seemed to be pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal for “personality reasons”, as it was signed by his predecessor, Barack Obama, according to a British newspaper citing leaked documents.

The report by the Mail yesterday came days after Kim Darroch was reported to have sent diplomatic cables describing the Trump administration as “inept”, prompting the US president to claim the ambassador was a “pompous fool” whom he would no longer deal with.

Darroch has since resigned, saying it was now “impossible” to do his job.

“The administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons – it was Obama’s deal,” Darroch wrote in a diplomatic cable in May 2018, the Mail yesterday reported, as it published the second batch of leaked documents.

According to the cables, in May 2018, Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary at the time, went to Washington to try to persuade Trump not to abandon the Iran deal.

Afterwards, Darroch reportedly indicated there were divisions in Trump’s team over the decision, and criticised the White House for not having a long-term strategy.

“They can’t articulate any ‘day-after’ strategy; and contacts with the State Department this morning suggest no sort of plan for reaching out to partners and allies, whether in Europe or the region,” he wrote.

He reported back that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during his talks with Johnson, “did some subtle distancing by talking throughout about ‘the president’s decision’”.

The newspaper reported that, according to Darroch, Pompeo also hinted that he had tried but failed to “sell” a revised text to Trump.