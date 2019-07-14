Others
Obaseki Charges Super Eagles To Victory Against Algeria
As the Super Eagles prepare for their semi-final match against Algeria in the ongoing 2019 Total African Cup of Nations in Egypt, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has charged the national team to set their eyes on the trophy and triumph over the Algerians.
Obaseki noted that the Super Eagles team is made up of young and talented players who have put in their best to get to the semi-final stage of the competition and have shown determination required to win the African title.
“The team has our support and we are hopeful that we will make it to the final and win the trophy. All that is required of the players is to keep their eyes on the trophy and approach the semi-final match with a high sense of commitment to national duty,” he noted.
The governor urged “As ambassadors of Nigeria who have the rare chance to advance a new narrative on Nigeria on the soccer stage, it is only pertinent that they give the match their best. I am confident that the Nigerian spirit, coupled with the strict adherence to instructions of the technical team, the Eagles will soar to victory.”
