Philanthropist urges Government To Create Jobs For Niger Delta Youths

A Niger-Delta philanthropist, James Martins has urged the federal government to speed up action to address the high rate of unemployment among the youths in the state.

Martins who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Gomatex Resources Limited and one of the Multinational oil and gas Company in the Niger Delta stated this when he was honored as the Best Philanthropist of the year at 2019 West Africa Media Community Award(WAMCA) organized by West Africa Media Network over the weekend in Lagos.

“it is not about Abuja alone but to give people a job that can earn a living for everyone. There are certain things we can do internationally and government should look inward because the people in Niger Delta are capable hands that can handle certain things but they did not reach out to them but only reach out to politicians among them and others.”

He said there are also professionals who are into oil and gas industry like now which my company was among those that has been shortlisted in for the Project 100 for only locally owned company that are trying to be empowered to make sure that certain things are going on in Niger Delta and mostly in the area of project of oil and gas industry to come up.

“My organization provide services to Multinational oil and Gas Company in Delta and we always appreciate giving back to society. Am a product of society and I believe in giving back and anything called award is recognition of what i have done”

“I thank the people who organized this award, I really appreciate them, in due course today where I came from we used to do sensitization to see that the youths are not derailed from their primary purpose of its existence.

“Life its self is about give and take, many things are happening in the Society because people are not reaching out to them. In our organization we try to bring out people, give them what we need to give and encourage them how to be of their own.”

“I started from small and here we are today and am calling on the younger ones to emulate the good precious of life. The oil mogul added that the restiveness in Niger Delta is a result of no actual work to do and poverty striking around.

“In our organization, what we have we give it back to Society. We give scholarship to students, we organized in house training for people and some post graduate training so that they can do something for society. “

Martins further added that his foundation have over 1000 beneficiaries which some of them are fishermen and women and to people that have no privilege to bank loan also give them soft loan to enable them help themselves.

“Sometimes, we give them starting from N200, 000 to N1,000, 000 depending on the category and we have to help them since government is not ready to help them and at the same time we can expect government to everything”

“We look into the duration of payment because the place is not economical viable but we give them just 6 months so that they can pay back and give chance to other people just like revolving loan to set small microcredit business.”