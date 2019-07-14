AGRICULTURE
Plateau: Blight Disease Accounts For 50 Percent Loss In Potato Production
The Permanent Secretary, Plateau State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Elias Pede said potato blight disease has posed a very serious challenge to the success of potato production in the state resulting to more than 50 percent loss in severe situations.He made the disclosure during a sensitisation workshop for potato farmers in Jos, the state capital.
According to him, continuous research using more blight tolerant varieties has enhanced increased yield recently, because more farmers have adopted varieties that are more tolerant to blight disease.
Pede added that the realisation of this dream is premised on massive production and marketing of pre-qualified and selected product in target markets.
He pointed out that potatoes are highly priced globally, especially in none producing countries, saying Plateau state government in collaboration with AFDB was able to create an enabling environment for the state to key into the potato value chain support project, being an off shoot of Fadama 11 project implemented from 2004 to 2013.
The permanent secretary further commended the National Root and Crop Research Institute, NRCRI, Karu, for the great research work it is doing on potatoes to address issues relating to its production, pests and disease management and storage.
He disclosed that the state government is also involved in the reduction of cost of production for farmers through subsidies on agricultural inputs such as assorted fertilisers and tractorisation, all in the effort to enhance production and yield of Irish potatoes in the state .
The north central zonal coordinator of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Mr. Christian Elekwa said the workshop was designed to enlighten stakeholders on the huge and untapped endowment of Plateau state in the area of Irish potatoes with critical stakeholders to develop sustainable models to drive a profitable export of the produce.
According to him, it is the continued efforts of NEPC to improve the production and quality of Nigerian agro products that the council has embarked on a number of strategic programmes to encourage global best practices in the agricultural sector.
He said one of such initiatives is the organisation of capacity building programmes aimed at stepping up efficiency and in calculating standardisation in agro production process.
He disclosed that Nigeria features among the major producers of white Irish potatoes with 80 percent production coming from Plateau, adding that for Nigeria to be a significant player in the international potatoes market the challenges facing Irish potato farmers and other stakeholders among which are produce quality, storage, handling and packaging must be professionally addressed to pave way for sustainable and profitable export trade activities on the product and its derivatives.
MOST READ
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer,...
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday, on...
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates. News Agency of...
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
As part of its contribution to building the nation’s econony, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has said...
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS9 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
-
WORLD22 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NIS Issues 22,650 Passports In Edo In 6 Months
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Chromosomal Abnormality: Every Pregnant Woman Needs NIFTY Pre-natal Testing – Dr Ajayi
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
AFRICA9 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents