Rising Students’ Suicide Cases

The rate of suicide in Nigeria is becoming worrisome. More so is the sad scenario in which those who, for one reason or another, feel frustrated enough to consider taking their own lives in their prime as option have come to include the youth and students of higher institutions. It gives real cause for worry.

Last month, it was reported that of the 42 Nigerians who committed suicide within the first half of this year, 11 were students who chose to take their lives within the premises of the school.

Although suicide is a painful phenomenon regardless of the age and status of the victim, students getting involved in the distraught act should be a thing of concern, especially for these institutions of higher learning in whose care they are placed. Curiously, of the 11 students who committed suicide recently, only one was reported to have had counselling of some sort from the school.

Most of the students who killed themselves did so either because they had failed a course and were going to be withdrawn from their department or simply because they were mentally ill and no one, at least those who could help, even noticed or showed any form of concern let alone extending a helping hand.

Nigeria is surreptitiously becoming a nation where life and living are endless struggles. For students, this situation is even grimmer, especially for those who have conditioned their minds to believe that they have nothing to fall back on should they fail as students. Even society, somehow, encourages this thought with the retinue of jobless graduates.

As the government is grappling with the challenges of unemployment, this newspaper is of the opinion that institutions of higher learning must take up the responsibility, if they are not doing so already, of putting in place measures that will dissuade students from seeing suicide as an option as they try to find solutions to the problem they confront on campuses or the larger society.

It is from this standpoint that we suggest that department of guidance and counselling be compulsory for every institution where none presently exists. Apart from having the infrastructure in place, the school authorities must make it a point to engage the services of qualified personnel to man the departments. Furthermore, students should be encouraged to patronise the department not just as part of their academic requirements but also for therapeutic purposes when in need.

It is trite to argue that every step of a student’s life on campus requires advice, this should be factored into when assigning academic advisers to students who also will feel comfortable talking to their advisers even on non-academic issues. For example, a student who is not entitled to accommodation on campus in a particular semester has a right to know why that is so and deserves a one- on- one time with the person in charge for explanation.

Even those with financial challenges should be able to find someone, besides a friend, to talk to within the school administration so as to get needed informed help. Others who have failed a course need some form of special counselling and options presented to them so that they can move on from that situation in a healthy state of mind. Even the boy or girl who is having relationship crisis in any institution deserves to be counselled by a well trained personnel to be able to move on from the heartache without too much harm done. All these scenarios and more, must be factored in as part of the responsibility of institutions towards students if suicide must be curbed in universities.

It is also disheartening that institutions find it out of place to assume any form of responsibility towards the family of victims of suicide. The Police have even lent their voice to the call on institutions to be the party to bring the report of such a case to their attention for further investigation. In our considered opinion, government and indeed the society ought to insist that any institution where suicide is recorded, the authorities owe themselves a duty to assume full responsibility of informing the family of the victim and reporting to the police for action.

Beyond this, the society has every cause to be concerned at the turn of events on campuses. The fabled citadels of learning are turning into centres of frustration, despondency, despair and even hopelessness that creates room for suicide as an escape route. It is a situation that is not acceptable. It must be controlled by all concerned through a well-articulated process of finding the root cause and extirpating it. We emphasise that it is a problem that must attract the sustained attention of the government, the schools and, of course, the family units.