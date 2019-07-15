FOOTBALL
19M Ticket Requests For Euro 2020 Games, Says UEFA
UEFA has received 19.3 million ticket requests for Euro 2020 matches in the first phase of ticket sales, the European governing body said on Monday.
UEFA said that 1.9 million requests alone were placed for the July 12, 2020, final at London’s Wembley Stadium, 22 times the stadium capacity.
Tickets for the London semi-finals and group matches in Munich and Amsterdam were also in high demand.
The 19.3 million requests by far exceed the 11 million from the same phase at Euro 2016 in France.
UEFA said that requests came from 213 countries.
In all, three million tickets are up for sale for next year’s tournament with 24 teams and 51 games in 12 countries.
UEFA will distribute 1.5 million tickets by lot before the end of the month from the first phase which ended on July 12.
In the next phase in December after the group draw fans can request tickets via the participating national federations.
