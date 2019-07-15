NEWS
Cleric Charges Nigerians: Pray For National Peace, Love
The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Dr. Paul Enenche has changes Nigerians faithful to pray for national peace and love.
Enenche who made the changed during “a day of outreach and prayers for media practitioners and journalists” at the Lord garden, in Abuja.
He said, “Prayer is the platform for the servicing of our relationship between God and man, prayer is the platform or avenue for communion between man and God.
“Prayer is the platform or avenue for accessing divine resources and provision, prayer increases spiritual fervency.
”Prayer facilitate spiritual alertness and sensitivity, prayer also changes lives and destiny, when the focus is on God,” he said.
He urges media practitioners to be positive on information in the society and effect positive change on the nation, adding that journalist have the national key to builds and destroy a nation.
According to him, We all have to thank God, for prayer is not all about asking but thanksgiving through Jesus Christ.
He said that there is need to pray for forgiveness and the love of a nation, because prayer is the process of sharing feeling to God.
He stressed the need for reconciliation among ourselves because the problem is within our control.
He added when we pray for each other, God answers our prayers and requests faster.
MOST READ
FG Revived 11 Fertiliser Blending Plants – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says 11 fertiliser blending plants with a capacity of 2.1 million metric tonnes have been revived...
Zambian President Sacks Finance Minister
Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sacked Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, his office said in a statement on Monday. Bwalya Ng’andu,...
Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel
…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness
With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative
The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss
The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity
The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills
-
POLITICS7 hours ago
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga