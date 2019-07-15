NEWS
FRSC Academy Gets New Commandant
The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corp, (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has appointed Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Nseobong Charles Akpabio MON, fdc as the new Commandant FRSC Academy, (UDI), Enugu State.
Akpabio was the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS 3 ,Yola before his appointment.
In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, ACM Nseobong Akpabio is taking over from Assistant Corps Marshal Edward Zamber who has been redeployed to RS3HQ Zonal Command Yola, Adamawa state as the Zonal Commanding Officer.
Kazeem also gave the list of other Officers posted to the academy in the reorganisation exercise as; Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Obed Shekarau, former Deputy Corps Public Education Officer to resume at the academy as Head of Department, Physical and Regimental Studies, DCC Chorrie Mutaa as Head of School, General Studies, DCC Silas Eze as Head of Studies, Information and Communication Technology and Chief Route Commander Boniface Iyakhemie to resume as Provost of the Academy among others.
Speaking during the induction of the newly posted Officers at the Academy, the Corps Marshal charged them in a paper titled, ‘ Ethics, Commitment, Patriotism and Service Delivery’ that the FRSC as a public organization with commitment to eradicate road traffic crashes through well -defined strategies cannot afford to fail in its responsibilities.
According to him, “As members of the Corps, we must make optimal contributions to its growth and development which are predicated on public approval of quality of service delivery”
He called on the newly redeployed Commandant and other staff of the academy to work within the arm bit of the regulations guiding their performance.
MOST READ
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees
The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by...
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of...
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has thrown his weight behind the move to deploy soldiers on the highway to curb...
Alleged N7.6bn Fraud: Orji Kalu’s Trial Resumes July 22 In Lagos
A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed July 22 to resume the trial of former governor of Abia State,...
China Urges U.S. To Stop Wrong Moves On Iran Nuclear Issue
China has called on the U.S. to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue and respect the legitimate...
India Offers Nigeria $100m Loan For Rural Internet
Nigeria’s aspiration for universal internet coverage has received a boost with the materialisation of a $100 million loan from the...
9th Assembly Will Be Gender Sensitive – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the 9th National Assembly would be sensitive to...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, Ethiopian Airlines, Others Plan New National Carrier
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
South East Leaders Chide Kalu For Supporting Ruga
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Muslims Worship At ECWA To Promote Religious Harmony
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
UK Parliament Holds Session On Bayelsa Oil Spills
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Save Toto LGA: Letter To President Buhari