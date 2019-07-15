Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gov. Ayade Decries Renewed Communal Clashes, Killings In C/River

Published

2 hours ago

on

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has warned warring communities in the state to sheath their swords or face the wrath of the law.

The governor described as unacceptable the renewed hostilities in Abi Local Government Area of the state.

The warning is contained in a statement by Mr Christian Ita, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Monday in Calabar.

The warning is coming on the heels of the state Police command confirmation of the beheading of a father and son in a renewed hostility between Usumutong and Ebom communities in Abi local government area of the state.

The police command made the confirmation through its spokesperson, DSP Irene Ugbo.

Ayade in the release asked the warring communities to tow the path of peace and avoid hostilities.

“It is heart-rending to note that at a time government is working on consolidating the prevailing peace in Cross River, some communities have chosen to go back to the trenches.

“While security personnel have been mobilised to the troubled communities to de-escalate the crisis, I hereby call on the warring sides to halt every act of aggression.

“Government will not view with kindness further loss of lives and properties occasioned by avoidable communal crisis anywhere in the state,” he warned.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS17 mins ago

Science Varsity: Yewa – Awori Stakeholders’ Submit Memoranda To Gov’t’s 7-Man Panel

…Seeks Citing of MAUSTECH in Ipokia Indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the Ogun West Senatorial district of the...
NEWS23 mins ago

TB Control: Stakeholders Call For Increased Domestic Funding, Awareness

With over $310 million needed to achieve zero Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha...
WORLD26 mins ago

China Issues New Documents To Implement Healthy China Initiative

The State Council of China’s cabinet has issued a new guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote...
NEWS36 mins ago

We Will Fight Cyber Crime To A Stand Still – NCC Boss

The Executive Chairman of the National Communication Commission Professor Umar Garba Dambatta has said that the commission is doing everything possible to...
NEWS48 mins ago

Olakunrin: Tinubu Tasks Governments On Concrete Measures To Curb Insecurity

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take...
NEWS53 mins ago

Oil Prices Nudge Up On Chinese Economic Data

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by...
COVER STORIES53 mins ago

Again, Obasanjo Writes PMB

Dear President and General Buhari,   OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT, GENERAL MUHAMMADU BUHARI   I am constrained to write to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: